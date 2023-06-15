As eight teams practiced Thursday at Charles Schwab Field for the upcoming College World Series, baseball of another sort was happening about a mile away.

​The second annual "Graditude" camp was taking place at the Creighton Sports Complex. The camp honors former Omaha Bryan and Bluejays catcher Chris Gradoville, who was shot and killed in 2021 at age 37.

The two-session camp drew 270 players, up from the 200 who attended the first camp in 2022. Much of that camp was moved inside because of rain, but the weather was not a problem Thursday.

The event was the idea of former Creighton and major league pitcher Pat Venditte, who kept busy moving between the camp's many stations.

"It's even better than last year," he said. "Our goal is to keep growing it every year while still making it a great experience for the kids."

Venditte, one of the few ambidextrous pitchers to make the majors, played against Gradoville in high school. The two went on to be teammates and close friends at Creighton.

"It's very important to all of us here to keep Chris' memory alive," he said. "We want to do that the best way we can, and that's through baseball."

Venditte said it also was important for the campers to learn about Gradoville the person.

"For us to be able to share his story of who he was is a big part of this," he said. "It's great to see the coaches who traveled from all over the country to be here today."

That list of mentors included Creighton coach Ed Servais, Omaha coach Evan Porter and former major leaguers Brian Duensing and Tyler Cloyd.

"I'm very blessed that I was asked to come back and help out," Duensing said. "Chris was a really good human being and there's no better way to keep his memory alive than to do a camp like this."

Duensing, who pitched for Millard South and Nebraska, played 10 years in the majors. It's uncertain whether the young kids he was mentoring Thursday knew his background, but they were listening intently.

"I try and teach some things to these future major leaguers," he said. "I'll tell you what, some of these kids have some good arms."

Duensing said he recognized several campers from last year.

"It's nice that they're back so that shows we're doing it right," he said. "Chris and his family and his name is what makes this camp so special."

Gradoville, who played for the Bluejays from 2004 to 2007, went on to become the director of baseball operations at Creighton. He had accepted that job in the fall of 2020.

Gradoville was found shot to death outside of a house in the Benson neighborhood in September of 2021.

"What happened to Chris was an unfortunate event that didn't need to happen," Duensing said. "It's nice that with this camp, we can get some good out of it."

Proceeds from the camp will go toward the Chris Gradoville Leadership Scholarship.

