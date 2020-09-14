Creighton's Shereef Mitchell and Antwann Jones push each other toward bigger roles on team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Shereef Mitchell laced up to take the court for one-on-one workouts with Antwann Jones this summer, he knew there’d be a point where his patience would be tested.

That’s how it often goes with the two buddies.

They bonded a year ago as newcomers to Creighton’s program. There were dinners at Mitchell’s house. Trips to the barbershop. Battles in drills.

Jones is the boisterous talker, the constant motivator — and he knows how to push Mitchell’s buttons. Mitchell tends to be more reserved, until challenged.

And in an empty gym during a summer of quarantine, Mitchell wasn’t going to shy away. That is how you improve, he said. And the Omaha Burke graduate desperately wants to improve.

“We get into it. We argue a lot. But that’s what comes with both being competitors,” Mitchell said. “We’re trying to get better and trying to be prepared to work. Twann’s really helped me a lot. That’s a brotherhood that’ll always be there with me.”

They are also the two contributors on an experienced roster most likely to get overlooked by the national analysts who’ll soon be producing previews of the upcoming season.