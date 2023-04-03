Creighton guard Shereef Mitchell will enter the transfer portal, he announced via social media Monday afternoon.

Mitchell, an Omaha product, spent four years with the Bluejays, playing three full seasons after his junior year was cut short due to injury. He appeared in 36 games this season for the Jays, averaging 1.8 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

Mitchell was a member of CU’s two most successful NCAA tournament teams, appearing in 30 games in the 2020-21 campaign before the Jays reached their first Sweet 16 and playing a role in Creighton’s Elite Eight run this season.

“I have been blessed to be a part of some of the most historical moments in Creighton basketball history, and for that, I am eternally grateful,” Mitchell wrote. "I’d like to thank my teammates for making my time here so memorable. The relationships I have created go deeper than basketball.

"I want to give a special thanks to Coach Mac for taking a chance on a kid from North Omaha and allowing me to play for the home team! It was fun while it lasted, and I am so blessed to have been a part of something so special for the past 4 years.”