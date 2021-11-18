Creighton's struggled in each game, but the Jays continue to find ways to come out on top

There's a reason why Creighton's veteran coach was joking about his health during his press conference Tuesday after anxiously watching his team work through major character-revealing adversity for the third consecutive game.
The Jays are off to a 3-0 start for the ninth time in Greg McDermott's 12-year tenure. But they've seemingly packed a month's worth of tests into the season's first 10 days. And surely there's more to come for this inexperienced roster.
"That's great for us," McDermott said after Tuesday's 77-69 win at Nebraska. "Would I have rather just blown it away and won big? It would have been easier for my heart, probably."
He certainly can smile (and exhale) as CU preps for its next challenge — the Jays open the Paradise Jam against Brown (3-1) at 2:15 p.m. Friday in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
But Friday's game, like the three that have come before it, probably won't go smoothly across all 40 minutes for these young Jays, who opened the season with five new starters and eight newcomers on the roster.
Just consider what they've been through already.
Creighton squandered away nearly all of an 18-point lead in less than seven minutes of game time at Nebraska, finding itself on the wrong end of a momentous 18-2 run.
In last week's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the Jays gave up a 17-0 run to their opponent and had to complete their fifth-largest comeback in arena history (overcoming a 15-point deficit).
Two days later against Kennesaw State, CU produced the worst 3-point shooting performance (5.3%) in McDermott's coaching career at Creighton. One made 3-pointer. 18 misses. The Jays scored just 51 points.
But, again, Creighton is 3-0.
That says something about this young squad, according to sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner.
"This group has started to build a little chemistry where it feels like we're starting to stick together really well when things like that go wrong," Kalkbrenner said. "We don't really fall apart. That was really good to see (Tuesday)."
Their solidarity would be a valuable foundational element for this team, if it does indeed prove to be part of the Jays' identity.
Because more adversity's on its way. And Creighton still has so much to improve on.
The players know this. They've said it themselves repeatedly during the preseason.
But since they're playing so many games early on — they'll have six in the books on the regular season's 14th day — the adjustments and improvements are being made on the fly. CU's only had one practice (last Saturday) where it could completely devote the day to addressing its own flaws, instead of game planning for the next opponent.
Still, they're encouraged with what they've accomplished together.
"As these games go on, we're going to get better," senior Alex O'Connell said. "(Tuesday) was a prime example of that."
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa