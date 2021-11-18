Creighton's struggled in each game, but the Jays continue to find ways to come out on top

That says something about this young squad, according to sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner.

"This group has started to build a little chemistry where it feels like we're starting to stick together really well when things like that go wrong," Kalkbrenner said. "We don't really fall apart. That was really good to see (Tuesday)."

Their solidarity would be a valuable foundational element for this team, if it does indeed prove to be part of the Jays' identity.

Because more adversity's on its way. And Creighton still has so much to improve on.

The players know this. They've said it themselves repeatedly during the preseason.

But since they're playing so many games early on — they'll have six in the books on the regular season's 14th day — the adjustments and improvements are being made on the fly. CU's only had one practice (last Saturday) where it could completely devote the day to addressing its own flaws, instead of game planning for the next opponent.

Still, they're encouraged with what they've accomplished together.

"As these games go on, we're going to get better," senior Alex O'Connell said. "(Tuesday) was a prime example of that."

