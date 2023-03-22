Creighton has company this week from its Big East brethren.

Three Big East teams are among the 16 left in the NCAA tournament. That fact comes as no surprise to Greg McDermott or his players.

"I think the Big East probably didn't get enough credit throughout this season," the Bluejays' coach said Tuesday as his team prepared for Friday's Sweet 16 matchup with Princeton. "We have the best winning percentage (of any conference) in the NCAA tournament to date, and your champion got beat."

Marquette was the Big East regular season and tournament champion before it got knocked out of the NCAA tournament as a No. 2 seed by Michigan State.

But third-seeded Xavier and fourth-seeded Connecticut are alive, both winning comfortably in the second round. That means the Big East and the SEC are the only conferences with three teams in the field. The Big 12 is the conference with two teams left.

"I feel like the conference is one of the best in the country," said sophomore guard Trey Alexander, who had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Sunday's win over Baylor. "I feel like many people overlook us — you got the Big 12, the Big Ten, the ACC, leagues like that — but this shows the Big East is a conference not to be dealt with.

"It's a battle every game in the Big East. No game you can take lightly. ... Anyone in the Big East can make a run."

The Big East has run up a 7-2 record so far in the NCAAs. The SEC is 9-5, while the other power conferences are right around the .500 mark — the Big 12 is 7-5, the ACC is 5-4, the Pac-12 is 3-3 and the Big Ten is 6-7.

This is senior Baylor Scheierman's only season in the Big East, but he got first-hand experience of the grind it take to compete for a league title.

"With the Big East schedule and how good everyone was in the Big East, there were no nights off," said Scheierman, who averages 12.5 points and a team-best 8.2 rebounds a game. "Come into March, you have to realize it's either win or go home and you have to prepare like it's your last game."

Scheierman had NCAA tournament experience before transferring to Creighton last spring.

The Aurora graduate was the Summit League player of the year last season when he led South Dakota State to an unbeaten league record. The Jackrabbits went 30-5, but they were given only a No. 13 seed in the NCAAs and lost to Providence by nine in the first round.

Scheierman got to play Providence and all the other Big East teams this season. It was everything he thought it would be.

"It was a lot of fun, competing at the highest level," Scheierman said. "It just made me a better player overall, that's the whole reason I came to Creighton."

Creighton went 14-6 in conference play, tying the program record for most wins in any of its 10 seasons in the league.

And off the court this week, the league's profile got another bump when Rick Pitino, who has led two teams to NCAA titles, was hired to be coach at St. John's.

"I think it was a great year across the league, and with (Ed) Cooley's move from Providence to Georgetown and Rick Pitino walking into St. John's, the league's future is bright, as well," McDermott said.