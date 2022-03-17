Creighton's Tatum Rembao aims to make the most Jays' NCAA tournament run

It's better late than never for Tatum Rembao.

Creighton's senior guard couldn't help but smile during Selection Sunday, thinking about the chance to lead her team into the NCAA tournament.

"It's really a surreal feeling because you look back at my junior year when everything shut down because of COVID and there was a really good chance of us going to the tournament that year," Rembao said. "So for us to make it happen this year is amazing."

The 10th-seeded Bluejays face seventh-seeded Colorado at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Iowa City.

Rembao, who is using her extra year of eligibility allowed by the NCAA after COVID, was on Creighton's roster in 2018, the last time it made the tournament. She played four minutes in two games, and those came down the stretch of a 22-point loss to UCLA.

She was a starter in 2020, when the Jays were 19-11 before that tournament was canceled by the pandemic.

This year, Rembao is seventh nationally in assists per game (6.3) and third in assist-to-turnover ratio. And there is extra motivation — Rembao is from Loveland, Colorado, less than an hour from the Buffs' campus.

"To be able to play them my last year is going to be really special," Rembao said.

The 20-9 Jays finished third in Big East (15-5) during the regular season but their only game this month came in the Big East quarterfinal March 5, when they lost 66-65 to Seton Hall on a last-second jumper.

"This was a tough one," sophomore Emma Ronsiek said. "We wanted that win to make a huge run in the Big East tournament, and I think that loss really motivated us not to take anything for granted."

Ronsiek leads the Jays in scoring (14.9) and rebounding (5.1) this season. Overall, Creighton has relied on a balanced attack during what coach Jim Flanery called "a special year."

"The opportunity is in front of us," he said.

Colorado also is eager to take advantage of its opportunity. The Buffaloes are making their first tournament appearance since 2013 and haven't won a tournament game since 2003.

Colorado (22-8) has had its ups and downs this season. It won its first 13 games before losing six of its next seven.

Now the Buffs have won eight of 10 and are coming off a 71-45 loss to second-ranked Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament final. Three of Colorado's eight losses have been to the Cardinal.

Mya Hollingshed, who leads the team in scoring, rebounding, 3s and blocks, and Quay Miller are the only Buffs who average more than 7.6 points. But Colorado relies on a stingy defense, allowing 56.8 points and creating 18.5 turnovers a game.

