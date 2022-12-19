Creighton's tough schedule has been leading to its next two games — Stanford and UConn

Morgan Maly fielded one last question Saturday after Creighton women's basketball played undefeated Arkansas.

The question was in reference to Tuesday's road game at No. 2 Stanford. It was pointed out that few people, besides those inside CU's locker room, expect the Bluejays to win in Palo Alto.

"It's just like last year, right?" Maly said, shrugging her shoulders. "What's the difference?"

"Great answer," said teammate Jayme Horan, who was sitting next to Maly.

Maly and Horan were part of Creighton's historic NCAA tournament run in March when it reached the Elite Eight as a 10th seed. The Bluejays upended top-10 teams Iowa and Iowa State before losing to the eventual champion South Carolina — Stanford's only loss this season has been in overtime to No. 1 South Carolina.

Playing Stanford (11-1) is part of a challenging nonconference schedule. The Bluejays (8-2), whose strength of schedule is the fourth-toughest in the country, have three wins over teams that were ranked in the top 25 before they were unable to rally against then-No. 21 Arkansas.

Now Creighton will face Stanford six days before Christmas and host powerhouse UConn on Dec. 28.

"It's an exciting stretch. It's tough, for sure, but you're going to learn about yourselves more than anything," Maly said.

Coach Jim Flanery knew with so many key players returning this season, this was an ideal time for a beefed-up schedule. He said he's been encouraged so far by how the team has responded.

"We haven't played great in a lot of games, but we've played pretty well," Flanery said.

That was the case against the Razorbacks. Creighton hit just three of its first 14 3-point attempt and finished 8 of 35 for the game, but it still led most of the first half when it dealt with some foul trouble.

Arkansas, though, hit a season-high 12 3s, took a 10-point lead early in the third quarter and Creighton wasn't able to catch the Razorbacks in the 83-75 loss.

"It was a physical game and honestly it's going to set us up for these next couple of games coming down the road," Horan said. "We got to take what happened in this game and learn from it."

Flanery did like that Creighton outrebounded the bigger Arkansas squad 46-36. He said holding their own on the boards against Stanford and UConn will be crucial.

"We can't lose by 20 on the glass," he said.

Stanford has dominated opponents on the boards as it's plus-18.6. The Cardinal average 84.8 points per game and hold opponents to 54 points. Cameron Brink, a 6-foot-4 junior, leads a balanced offense, averaging 13.1 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Stanford is coming off a 77-70 win over Tennessee on Sunday. The Cardinal trailed by five entering the fourth quarter before storming back.

Photos: No. 16 Creighton hosts No. 21 Arkansas women's basketball See photos as No. 16 Creighton hosts No. 21 Arkansas women's basketball at Sokol Arena on Saturday afternoon. 1 of 21 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS01.jpg Creighton's Emma Ronsiek attempts a shot over Arkansas' Samara Spencer during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS02.jpg Creighton's Molly Mogensen chases after a loose ball against Arkansas' Chrissy Carr during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS03.jpg Creighton's Morgan Maly passes a ball to Emma Ronsiek after diving to keep it inbounds during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS04.jpg Arkansas' Saylor Poffenbarger guards Creighton's Emma Ronsiek during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS05.jpg Creighton's Molly Mogensen reacts after a traveling call on her during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS06.jpg Creighton's Morgan Maly fights for possession against Arkansas' Rylee Langerman during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS07.jpg Creighton's Rachael Saunders reaches for a rebound against Arkansas' Chrissy Carr during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS08.jpg Creighton's Jayme Horan attempts a shot during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS09.jpg Creighton's Lauren Jensen attempts a shot against Arkansas' Chrissy Carr during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS10.jpg Creighton's Jim Flanery calls to players during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS11.jpg Creighton's Emma Ronsiek grabs for a rebound during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS12.jpg Arkansas' Saylor Poffenbarger looks to attempt a shot against Creighton's Mallory Brake during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS13.jpg Creighton's Molly Mogensen reaches for a rebound against Arkansas' Samara Spencer during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS14.jpg Creighton's Molly Mogensen attempts a shot in traffic during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS15.jpg Creighton's Emma Ronsiek passes the ball during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS16.jpg Arkansas' Makayla Daniels guards Creighton's Emma Ronsiek during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS17.jpg Creighton's Carly Bachelor reaches for a pass against Arkansas' Samara Spencer during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS18.jpg Creighton's Lauren Jensen attempts a shot during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS19.jpg Creighton's Rachael Saunders, Emma Ronsiek and Jayme Horan walk to the bench during a timeout during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS20.jpg Creighton's Jim Flanery talks with players during a timeout during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS21.jpg Creighton's Emma Ronsiek passes the ball away from pressure from Arkansas' Erynn Barnum during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday.