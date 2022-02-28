Creighton's Trey Alexander named Big East freshman of the week

Creighton guard Trey Alexander on Monday was named Big East freshman of the week for the third time this season.
Alexander scored a career-high 16 points - all in the second half - in last Wednesday's 81-78 win at St. John's. He had 10 points and five rebounds in Saturday's loss at Providence.
Alexander now is playing more at the point guard spot after Ryan Nembhard suffered a season-ending broken wrist against St. John's.
Creighton returns home to face Connecticut at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
