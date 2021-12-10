Creighton's trip to South Dakota to face No. 24 BYU will be 'a great test'

» CU was scheduled to play in Sioux Falls last year after the pandemic forced the Battle 4 Atlantis to get relocated. But positive COVID-19 test results prompted a competition pause and the Jays missed out on the event. McDermott said he's considered playing at the Sanford Pentagon (opened in 2013) for several years, but the timing wasn't right.

» Senior Ryan Hawkins said he was not concerned when he started the year just 1 of 16 from 3-point range. You're going to have bad shooting nights, according to Hawkins, even as a career 41.0% 3-point shooter. So he just tried to contribute in different ways.

"They'll fall or they won't fall, you can't do anything (about it)," Hawkins said. "You've got to still play defense, rebounding, do all the other things."

Hawkins has made 18 of his last 34 3-pointers (52.9%). He's 38.0% for the season from behind the arc.

» The role has increased in every way for senior Alex O'Connell and he's adjusting to that. He's averaging a career-best 10.9 points per game, but he's also taking on increased responsibilities as a defender. It's changed how he approaches games.