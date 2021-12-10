Creighton's trip to South Dakota to face No. 24 BYU will be 'a great test'

When Greg McDermott started planning Creighton's nonconference schedule for this season, he recognized an opportunity for a different type of test.
The first several weeks of the year were always going to be about this young team's development — finding reasonable ways to give them new experiences that could challenge the group but also help the Jays accurately gauge their progress ahead of league play.
So he decided to take them to South Dakota for one game against No. 24 BYU, an on-the-rise program that's finished in the top 20 of the NET rankings each of the past two years and enters this weekend at No. 20 in that metric.
"I think neutral-site games against good teams are good for you," McDermott said. "You don't have the luxury of the home crowd and yet you're not in the middle of a hornet's nest on somebody else's floor. I think that's good for the growth of the team."
It'll be Creighton's first standalone neutral-site game in the regular season in 50 years.
The Jays do annually play in early-season tournaments. They faced off against three different opponents in the U.S. Virgin Islands last month, but that was almost a week-long trip with several team-bonding, beach-side experiences on the itinerary.
Saturday's game will have a road-game feel with the buildup, bus ride and hotel stay. All business.
Though once the ball is tipped, the environment inside the 3,250-seat Sanford Pentagon could end up being pro-Creighton considering Omaha is just a three-hour drive away.
Regardless, McDermott is eager to see how his team performs, particularly after finals week and a 64-58 loss to then-No. 19 Iowa State last weekend.
"It'll be a great test for our young team," McDermott said.
Creighton and BYU will meet again next season in Las Vegas as part of a nonconference scheduling agreement, according to McDermott.
A few additional notes on the Jays:
» CU went 9-5 against ranked teams the previous two seasons.
» Creighton took Sunday and Monday off for finals this week. The Jays had individual skill drills Tuesday. The first practice of the week was Wednesday, when McDermott said they focused solely on their own weaknesses before starting the BYU game-planning process on Thursday.
» CU was scheduled to play in Sioux Falls last year after the pandemic forced the Battle 4 Atlantis to get relocated. But positive COVID-19 test results prompted a competition pause and the Jays missed out on the event. McDermott said he's considered playing at the Sanford Pentagon (opened in 2013) for several years, but the timing wasn't right.
» Senior Ryan Hawkins said he was not concerned when he started the year just 1 of 16 from 3-point range. You're going to have bad shooting nights, according to Hawkins, even as a career 41.0% 3-point shooter. So he just tried to contribute in different ways.
"They'll fall or they won't fall, you can't do anything (about it)," Hawkins said. "You've got to still play defense, rebounding, do all the other things."
Hawkins has made 18 of his last 34 3-pointers (52.9%). He's 38.0% for the season from behind the arc.
» The role has increased in every way for senior Alex O'Connell and he's adjusting to that. He's averaging a career-best 10.9 points per game, but he's also taking on increased responsibilities as a defender. It's changed how he approaches games.
"I have to watch more film and be more aware of who I'm guarding at all times," O'Connell said. "Usually I'm probably guarding their leading scorer or some kind of shot-maker, playmaker guy. My prep has been different than in the past. My defensive role is more critical and more important to the team's success. I'm really trying to take that on."
