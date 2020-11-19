Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander signs two-way contract with Phoenix Suns

Ty-Shon Alexander went undrafted Wednesday night, but the former Creighton guard found a new home the next morning.
Alexander signed a two-way deal with the Phoenix Suns.
Alexander tweeted to the Suns’ official account Thursday: “Thank you for the opportunity.”
The two-way contract will give Alexander the flexibility to move back and forth between G League and NBA rosters — although his salary will depend on how much time he spends with the Suns.
Alexander was prepared for this outcome. He told reporters in April he wouldn’t be deterred by the idea of signing a two-way deal and spending a year or two trying to prove himself.
There is a question this season about what G League competition will look like, or if it will even occur due to the pandemic. It’s possible NBA teams could simply expand their rosters instead. Training camps are set to open in a couple weeks.
For now, Alexander appears to be in a good spot.
Phoenix is looking for backcourt depth behind Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The Suns have third-year pro Elie Okobo and will likely bring back Cameron Payne and Jevon Carter. But there appears to be a window here for Alexander.
The 6-foot-4 guard, who measured a 6-foot-8 wingspan at the NBA’s virtual combine, spent the offseason working to showcase his skills as a ball-handler and scorer.
Alexander was first-team All-Big East for Creighton in his junior season last year. He finished his CU career ranked 25th on the all-time scoring chart with 1,241 points.
Had he been picked in the NBA draft, he would have been the third Bluejay drafted in four years. But Alexander ended up being one of the top undrafted players available Wednesday night after the 60 picks were made.
