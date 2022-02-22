Creighton's 'unicorns' could make a special postseason for Bluejay women's basketball

The two hybrid post players who’ve been using their inside-outside games to terrorize Big East defenses this season actually pledged to attend Creighton within 24 hours of each other three years ago.

Emma Ronsiek committed on a Wednesday after Christmas. Morgan Maly announced her decision one day later.

And neither had much of a clue back then the kind of transformative effect their skill sets could have on CU’s offense or how their versatility might enhance each other’s effectiveness. Coach Jim Flanery said he and the Bluejay coaches spent all that time recruiting and evaluating, yet they weren’t exactly sure how it would play out, either.

They all look like hoops geniuses now.

Ronsiek (14.8 points per game) and Maly (12.1) are the matchup nightmares who so often have allowed the Jays to stay one step ahead of their opponents’ adjustments. CU’s in second place in the Big East standings, in position to earn an NCAA tournament berth, and its two sophomore stars are major reasons.

“We complement each other really well on the floor,” Ronsiek said. “The defense kind of has to choose who to go to. It can create one-on-one opportunities for me, or open looks for Morgan to shoot the 3. Or visa versa.”

They’re stretch-4s and/or stretch-5s, depending on the lineup. They’re the centerpieces in pick-and-rolls and/or pick-and-pops. They’re bucket-getters inside the paint — and knockdown shooters outside the arc.

And they’re perfect fits within Creighton’s motion offense, where the Jays collaboratively attack a well-spaced floor with on-target passes and timely screens and cuts.

Maly’s the 6-foot-1 forward from Crete who’s made 70 3-pointers, the 13th-highest total nationally. She hits 37.2% from long range. And she’s worked to expand her interior game so teams can’t just match up a quick guard against her without consequence.

Ronsiek’s even tougher to track. She moves well without the ball and has a variety of finishes in the paint. Plus, she’s a 36.3% 3-point shooter.

“They’re both kind of unicorns, I think,” Flanery said. “We have a lot of actions that we can run with both of them because of how versatile they are.”

Actually, Flanery’s found himself digging kind of deep into his hoops archives to best utilize their talents these past few months.

He’s had similar players before — top-five all-time scorer Audrey Faber comes to mind. But two of them playing together?

Flanery said he started watching clips from the Creighton men’s team during the Doug McDermott seasons, when the 3,000-point scorer played alongside sharpshooter Ethan Wragge. That team had to get creative defensively, but it definitely maximized its offensive firepower, Flanery said.

He also found some set plays that former CU coach Dana Altman ran for Kyle Korver, particularly when the legendary Bluejay lined up at the power forward spot. A couple of those have worked for Maly.

“They make it fun,” Flanery said of Maly and Ronsiek. “They’re talented and they’ve worked to put themselves in a position where they’re just really skilled players.”

And they keep getting better.

Maly spent the entire offseason working on her post-up game, and she’ll surely set aside time this summer to refine those moves. Ronsiek said she got pigeonholed early in her career as a back-to-the-basket player — and she hated that, so she defiantly worked to show off her perimeter abilities. She’s not letting up, either.

But Maly and Ronsiek don’t want to get too far ahead of themselves.

They think this postseason could be pretty special for this year’s Creighton squad — the Jays haven’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2018 and they haven’t finished as high as second in the Big East since winning a share of the regular-season crown in 2017.

This innovative attack featuring the varied skills of Maly and Ronsiek might catch opponents off guard. It certainly has done that thus far, since the time they started playing together. Even though neither knew then what to expect.

“We just kind of have an eye for each other,” Maly said. “The posts in the Big East, we’re just different than what other teams typically see. Both of us do have the ability to get hot. And our team’s so unselfish.”

