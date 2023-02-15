Everything unraveled so quickly. And with less than five seconds to play Wednesday, Carly Bachelor couldn’t believe what she’d witnessed.

She slid alongside UConn’s Carolina Ducharme, honed in on her drive until the moment Ducharme released the ball at the rim. Bachelor managed to get a piece of it. Then she heard the whistle that followed.

There wasn’t going to be a better chance to not knock off the Huskies. That was the sentiment entering Wednesday, and it rang truer than ever while Creighton led by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter.

Within minutes, all that was washed away: Ducharme’s couple of free throws wound up being the points that handed the Bluejays a 62-60 loss at Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday night.

The time was right for Creighton to earn a statement win over UConn. The Jays waltzed into Storrs having won six straight games. The Huskies, typically a superhero level power in college basketball, have battled injuries all season. They looked just a bit more human after a road loss versus Marquette this past week.

CU did virtually everything right.

Coach Jim Flanery was adamant about the way UConn plowed through Creighton in Omaha in their initial meeting in December. Aaliyah Edwards and Dorka Juhasz appeared as twin towers then, unphased by CU’s rare pressure and toying around with it before combining for 45 points and 38 rebounds.

This time around, the Jays understood the gameplan. They directed all the necessary attention to UConn’s frontcourt, keeping both Edwards and Juhasz out of rhythm around the rim while surrounded by multiple bodies. Edwards eventually settled for a multitude of midrange jumpers, several of which just didn’t go.

By the end of Wednesday night, the two combined for just 22 points on 7-of-24 shooting.

Creighton’s size disadvantage might’ve been glaring back in December. But having looked at the box score alone Wednesday, unassuming spectators might’ve thought CU was the towering team.

The Jays outrebounded the Huskies 39 to 31, managing to snag 12 offensive boards while Rachael Saunders and Morgan Maly flew around and flaunted off their muscle.

On the other end, the Jays’ shotmaking kept it alive through three quarters. A red hot third quarter had it as confident as ever. Creighton outscored UConn 19-8 during that period.

Then it all came crashing down.

The Huskies refused to go easily. Back-to-back 3s to begin the fourth quarter saw CU’s lead shrink. Ducharme played for the first time in 13 games after battling a concussion. She gave UConn a big lift in the fourth quarter, with all of her 10 points coming in the final 10 minutes.

Two stood out more than any, though.

Even after Creighton’s fourth quarter lead was diminished, Ducharme’s final pair of free throws left Creighton just enough time for one final shot.

Flanery got just about all he could’ve asked for. Lauren Jensen, who finished with 13 points, sized up Edwards from up top. She charged downhill, knowing the 6-foot-3 forward would struggle to keep up.

Edwards fouled from behind, putting Jensen at the free throw line with a chance to tie the game. Jensen’s shots felt guaranteed. She entered the game a 93% free-throw shooter.

Her first shot bounced off the rim, with her second intentionally missed in hopes that CU could somehow get one final heroic offensive board to tie the game it once had a convincing grip over.

Yet Edwards came away with it, leaving Creighton heartbroken in Storrs.

