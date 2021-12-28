Creighton's X-factor Carly Bachelor helping Jays to strong 8-3 start

Back in the preseason, Creighton coach Jim Flanery started listing off Carly Bachelor's strengths and he wondered aloud if the versatile junior might get overlooked by opponents at times.
He was admiring all the little things Bachelor does so well — making the right pass, crashing the glass, cutting to the basket, sprinting in transition and bringing energy.
He wondered, though, how much others would notice.
Flanery figured most teams' scouting reports when prepping for the Jays would begin with CU's hybrid centers, Emma Ronsiek and Morgan Maly. Or its dynamic point guard, Tatum Rembao. Or its sharpshooting guard, Lauren Jensen.
"Carly's key to us," Flanery said back in October. "She's different than (our other playmakers) and I think teams can kind of forget about her. And Carly, she's capable of taking advantage of that."
Bachelor's proving him right.
She's often been an X-factor for Creighton during its strong start to the season — the Jays are 8-3, already with three Big East wins and notable resume-boosting victories over Arizona State, Arkansas and Northern Iowa.
CU, which returns to action this weekend at Butler and at Xavier, has won in different ways and relied on a variety of players to lead the way. It's worked up to No. 28 in the NET rankings, often using balance and unpredictability as a strategic advantage.
And Bachelor's emergence has been critical there.
The 6-foot forward already has more double-digit scoring outputs this season (seven) than she did in her two previous CU seasons combined (six). She's specialized in producing in crunch time — delivering late in seemingly every key Creighton win thus far.
Bachelor leads the Big East in field goal percentage (58.1%) and she's been the Jays' top rebounder (5.0 per game).
"There's a lot of trust in her," Rembao said. "She's so gritty and she knows how to compete and she knows how to win."
Bachelor really didn't get to show that last year. A broken hand sidelined her for six weeks midway through the season — and even when she returned, it took time for her to gain confidence in her jump shot and her game.
But she's settled in now.
Bachelor says she's simply trying not to be overly assertive on the court. The Jays rank fourth in the country in assists per game (19.5) — what the players say is a direct reflection of their squad's collaborative and unselfish nature. And Bachelor's all about that.
The challenge for her, and the rest of her unassuming teammates, will be to find the right times to take charge in games, particularly as Big East teams start coming up with new ways to try to slow CU down.
To this point, though, Bachelor's approach has been working, even if opponents had their attention focused elsewhere.
"Something about me is I feel like I'm not someone who'll try and force something," Bachelor said. "Exposing mismatches is something that we've been really trying to work on within practice. That's where I've found myself a lot."
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa