Creighton's X-factor Carly Bachelor helping Jays to strong 8-3 start

And Bachelor's emergence has been critical there.

The 6-foot forward already has more double-digit scoring outputs this season (seven) than she did in her two previous CU seasons combined (six). She's specialized in producing in crunch time — delivering late in seemingly every key Creighton win thus far.

Bachelor leads the Big East in field goal percentage (58.1%) and she's been the Jays' top rebounder (5.0 per game).

"There's a lot of trust in her," Rembao said. "She's so gritty and she knows how to compete and she knows how to win."

Bachelor really didn't get to show that last year. A broken hand sidelined her for six weeks midway through the season — and even when she returned, it took time for her to gain confidence in her jump shot and her game.

But she's settled in now.

Bachelor says she's simply trying not to be overly assertive on the court. The Jays rank fourth in the country in assists per game (19.5) — what the players say is a direct reflection of their squad's collaborative and unselfish nature. And Bachelor's all about that.