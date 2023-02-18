LAKE CHARLES, La. — Creighton's season opener was a 1-0 pitchers duel that went McNeese's State's way. Saturday's second game of the year was not.

And after Tyler Lozano drove in six runs during the Bluejays' 9-4 win, CU will take it.

Two of the transfer from Southern California's three hits went for doubles, including the Jays' first runs of the season on his two-run two-bagger that tied the game in the third inning.

Creighton trailed again by two in the fifth before Andrew Meggs' RBI single and Lozano's sacrifice fly tied. An inning later, CU would take the lead for good with a four-run frame highlighted by another Lozano two-run double.

The Jays' bullpen was called on to go 8⅓ innings after starter Cade Lommel was removed in the first. CU didn't allow a run in the final five innings with closer Tommy Steier striking out two in the ninth to end it.

The teams concluded the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.