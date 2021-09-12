Cristina Garriga scores twice as Creighton shuts out UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cristina Garriga scored twice in the final 20 minutes as Creighton pulled away for a 3-0 win over UMKC on Sunday.

Creighton's defense, meanwhile, shut out its fifth consecutive opponent as the Jays improved to 6-1-1. CU has outscored its opponents 15-2 this season.

Abigail Santana immediately put the Bluejays in front as she scored her sixth goal this season in the third minute. Santana then assisted on Garriga's first goal, which came with 15:27 left.

Garriga's second goal came with 2:35 left as Ansley Atkinson had her second assist of the day.

Creighton held a 12-2 advantage in shots on goal. Keelan Terrell made two saves to earn the shutout.

Creighton next plays at Iowa State at 6 p.m. Thursday.​