CU men's basketball: How will the Jays look as frontrunners rather than underdogs?

Greg McDermott has noticed an increase in attention and friends since last March.

Sure, people wanted to talk to him before. But there’s an unfamiliar buzz around his program leading into this season, and he’s found himself at the center of discussion.

“I’m more popular,” McDermott said Thursday. “The media folks want to talk to you a little bit more when you’re picked first instead of eighth or ninth.”

The 13th-year Creighton men’s basketball coach is deflecting, though. It’s his response to a question he’s probably been asked hundreds of times in different ways leading up to the season.

Does this preseason feel any differently?

It should, right? After all, the Bluejays’ No. 9 preseason ranking in the AP Poll is their highest ever. Their popularity has boiled over. McDermott knows that.

It’s been brewing since a depleted Creighton squad proved to be a formidable foe for the eventual national champions on that late March afternoon earlier this year. Less than two months later, they landed Baylor Scheierman, graduating CU to unprecedented levels of hype.

Even still, McDermott will tell you he hasn’t treated this preseason any differently than those of the past. Not any differently than a year ago, when Creighton was picked to finish near the bottom of the Big East and surged late. Or the season before when it reached a Sweet 16. Or even nine seasons back, when Doug McDermott put an exclamation on his collegiate career with a campaign for the ages.

Perhaps Greg McDermott is right to not approach it any differently. The reasons to do so are there, though.

Three starters who made the Big East all-freshmen squad last season. Another starter who took home last year’s Summit League Player of the Year award. Add in a junior center fresh off a season that earned him Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

There’s an unfamiliar array of weapons at Creighton’s disposal.

CU will field what many have called their most talented team in school history. McDermott himself has called it his deepest team in all his years in Omaha. How the Jays handle being hoisted like gold so early in the college basketball season is worth monitoring.

They’ve long settled in as — and perhaps even preferred to be — the underdogs, suiting up for uphill battles. It worked in their favor as recently as last season. What will they look like now that they can’t sneak up on anyone?

As a team that’s been chalked up to win its league and not be clawing its way up from the bottom of the standings, what will the journey look like for Creighton to maintain its presumed seat among college hoops’ elite?

Echoes of their aspirations still linger after the summer. National championship was thrown around a ton — especially for a team that only reached its first Sweet 16 two seasons ago.

For all the folks that have been in on CU’s title hopes, there have seemingly been nearly as many who have questioned whether the Jays truly have the makeup of a team that can forge a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

Young talent in Arthur Kaluma, Ryan Nembhard and Trey Alexander. Check.

Veteran talent like Baylor Scheierman, Francisco Farabello and Shereef Mitchell. Done.

A centerpiece and defensive anchor in Ryan Kalkbrenner. That’ll work.

The lone box Creighton can’t check is that it hasn’t been where some are projecting it to go. Tournament runs are complex equations, with far too many factors to plan for. Luck, skill, chemistry, leadership. The list goes on. The Jays haven’t sniffed a Final Four, but if there was a team to do it, it feels like it could be this one.

The skill lies in the team’s depth. The chemistry seems to be adequate by this point. McDermott has looked to Farabello to be a possible standout voice, though he figures the group might have to come together to lead with a collective voice. Luck is unpredictable.

But Creighton’s returners have been battle tested enough to possibly have enough say on their own.

Countless injuries, including several that ended players’ seasons. Being thrown into the fire last year, whether through heavy loads of minutes or in Alexander’s case, being forced to find himself in a role he wasn’t familiar with.

A relatively injury-free season is all the team can hope for. It’s one of the few apparent obstacles at this point. The others depend on their ceiling on either end.

Creighton is loaded with scoring potential and players who can get their own buckets. Meanwhile, they’ve all called each other unselfish for months. Picking and choosing which times to be unselfish and when to be decisive will factor in to how soon the Jays can peak offensively.

On the other end, Ryan Kalkbrenner will shoulder a herculean load. What’s new? His abilities as a drop big alone might keep Creighton as a top-30 defense. Whether his teammates uphold their end on the perimeter will decide if this team becomes a transcendent defense.

Meanwhile, the team’s season rides on the backs of, in part, the school’s strongest recruiting class ever. The success a season ago of Nembhard, Kaluma and Alexander have sparked plenty of CU’s preseason pump. Five-star 2024 forward Trentyn Flowers will be finishing up his official visit the morning of the team’s season opener.

A fruitful year could produce classes similar to the one the program is relying on now. It’s just another one of the many dominos at play for the Jays in a season where the stakes are unusually high.