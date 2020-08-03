Damien Jefferson looks to work on 3-point shooting in return to Jays for senior year

If Damien Jefferson shared video of a workout on social media this summer, and that clip happened to reveal a flaw in his shooting mechanics, he’d immediately hear about it.
“NOPE.”
That was the text Jefferson said he typically received from Alan Huss when the Creighton assistant saw the senior firing up jumpers without holding his follow-through.
Jefferson, laughing Sunday as he recounted the good-humored convos, said he welcomed the feedback.
He’s spent the summer working on all aspects of his game — defense, ball-handling, leadership. But he said finding more consistency with his jumper was his top priority — for a couple of reasons.
Jefferson, who declared for the draft in April before announcing Saturday he’ll withdraw and return to school, heard the evaluations from those in pro hoops circles the past few months. His 3-point shooting percentage (21.7% last year) was regularly mentioned. So the athletic 6-foot-5 wing knows what improvement scouts want to see.
But also, Jefferson understands that the Bluejays could use a little more offensive punch next year from veterans like him after the departure of leading scorer Ty-Shon Alexander. CU will be looking to follow up a Big East championship season.
“There’s going to be some opportunities with (Alexander) leaving. Seventeen points (per game) in the offense is a lot,” Jefferson said. “I’ve just been trying to put myself in great positions, where I can help the team.”
He still intends to clean up on the glass — he led the Jays in rebounding at 5.5 per game last year. And he’ll attack mismatches by driving to the bucket and finishing inside (he shot 61.5% on 2-point field goals).
But he wants to help space the floor, too.
As a sophomore, he did. Jefferson made 14 of his 34 long-range attempts (41.2%). When opponents left him open, he made them pay.
So Jefferson reviewed game film this summer of his jump shot from 2018-19. What worked and why?
Video coordinator Casey Matthews cut up the tape, then Jefferson compared those clips to his jumper last season. He noticed a difference.
“Last year, I wasn’t holding my follow-through hand,” Jefferson said. “I was just flicking it up there. And my landing was off. … I had a lot going on mentally.”
His confidence wasn’t always high, either. A lingering foot injury slowed him early and had him second-guessing things on the court. But he’s devoted his offseason to correcting that.
“Just get better,” Jefferson said. That was the mentality he had.
He hopes to showcase his improvement this upcoming season.
Jefferson said during a Zoom call with reporters Sunday afternoon that returning to school for one more year was ultimately an “easy” decision — particularly with the uncertainty created by the pandemic.
He said he kept in close contact with CU coach Greg McDermott and teammates, updating them on the process. The Jays haven’t been on campus together this summer because of the coronavirus.
Creighton is set to reopen later this month and players will reunite soon. But Jefferson’s aware that the 2020-21 college hoops season remains in jeopardy.
“I try to let God handle it,” Jefferson said. “None of us know what’s going to go on. Hopefully we have a season.”
