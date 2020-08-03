Damien Jefferson looks to work on 3-point shooting in return to Jays for senior year

If Damien Jefferson shared video of a workout on social media this summer, and that clip happened to reveal a flaw in his shooting mechanics, he’d immediately hear about it.

“NOPE.”

That was the text Jefferson said he typically received from Alan Huss when the Creighton assistant saw the senior firing up jumpers without holding his follow-through.

Jefferson, laughing Sunday as he recounted the good-humored convos, said he welcomed the feedback.

He’s spent the summer working on all aspects of his game — defense, ball-handling, leadership. But he said finding more consistency with his jumper was his top priority — for a couple of reasons.

Jefferson, who declared for the draft in April before announcing Saturday he’ll withdraw and return to school, heard the evaluations from those in pro hoops circles the past few months. His 3-point shooting percentage (21.7% last year) was regularly mentioned. So the athletic 6-foot-5 wing knows what improvement scouts want to see.

But also, Jefferson understands that the Bluejays could use a little more offensive punch next year from veterans like him after the departure of leading scorer Ty-Shon Alexander. CU will be looking to follow up a Big East championship season.