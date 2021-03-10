Damien Jefferson's foundation for success: consistency, work ethic, selflessness and passion

“JEFFERSON! Stay on that line!”

There's always been someone who’s pushed him to work a little more, to put in a little more time. That eventually rubbed off.

Jefferson transformed the mechanics of his jump shot when he first arrived on CU’s campus. Then came the one-on-one talks with coach Greg McDermott. “I would have never realized how important I am to this team,” Jefferson said.

Soon he was in the gym after hours to expand other areas of his game.

His selfless mentality: Jefferson doesn’t think his mom, Rose, ever missed any of his high school games. She spent her days caring for his grandmother, who had Alzheimer's and passed away three years ago.

Rose made sure Damien completed his schoolwork. Then she cheered him on from the stands.

Damien thinks about that when he’s asked about his willingness to sacrifice on the court by taking fewer shots or facilitating for his teammates.

“She’ll drop everything for anybody, no matter what she’s doing,” Jefferson said of his mom. “I guess that’s kind of the way I am.”