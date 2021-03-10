Damien Jefferson's foundation for success: consistency, work ethic, selflessness and passion

Creighton plays its first game of a much-anticipated postseason Thursday, and the morning will begin like all others for Damien Jefferson.
He’ll pick up his phone and check to see if he’s received the text.
If not, anybody else trying to reach the senior guard simply must wait.
Mom is first priority.
This is how it’s gone ever since Jefferson left for college. At New Mexico, and now here at Creighton. His mom starts her day by sending her son a word of encouragement, a Bible verse or just a note filled with love.
“That gets me going,” Jefferson said.
Because sometimes you need a reminder, even in the simplest of forms, about where you came from, what you’re capable of and who’s in your corner.
Jefferson’s playing the best basketball of his life right now, emerging as a versatile centerpiece on a No. 17-ranked Creighton squad hoping to put together a memorable March. It'll play for a Big East championship this week. The NCAA tournament begins next week.
Jefferson will be key. The 6-foot-5 guard has the second-best effective field goal percentage (61.2%) in league play. He’s third in steals (1.5 per game). He’s delivered in the clutch (forced overtime at the buzzer at UConn). And he’s been a tone-setter all year with his hustle and leadership.
Yet Jefferson’s not immune to experiencing an occasional flash of fragility, where the confidence dips or the motivation wanes.
That’s when he checks out Mom’s texts. Or Dad has something to say. Or he hears from a buddy or mentor.
“They’re the reason why I’m here,” Jefferson said. “And the reason why I’m successful today — my teammates, my coaches, my family, my support system.”
Their influence seems to have laid the foundation for Jefferson’s thriving multi-faceted game.
His consistency: That comes from his confidence, which traces back to middle school. Jefferson says he used to be a skinny kid who only wanted to shoot jumpers. But he made a ton of them, enough to stand out among his classmates or beat his older brothers at the playground.
He earned a spot on the East Chicago Central High School varsity team as a freshman. He played against an older age group on the AAU circuit.
So he steps out on the court with a certain swagger now.
Said junior Christian Bishop: “We’re going to get the same thing from him every day.”
His work ethic: When he misses a free throw, Jefferson said he can still hear the voice of a former youth coach who helped shape him.
“JEFFERSON! Stay on that line!”
There's always been someone who’s pushed him to work a little more, to put in a little more time. That eventually rubbed off.
Jefferson transformed the mechanics of his jump shot when he first arrived on CU’s campus. Then came the one-on-one talks with coach Greg McDermott. “I would have never realized how important I am to this team,” Jefferson said.
Soon he was in the gym after hours to expand other areas of his game.
His selfless mentality: Jefferson doesn’t think his mom, Rose, ever missed any of his high school games. She spent her days caring for his grandmother, who had Alzheimer's and passed away three years ago.
Rose made sure Damien completed his schoolwork. Then she cheered him on from the stands.
Damien thinks about that when he’s asked about his willingness to sacrifice on the court by taking fewer shots or facilitating for his teammates.
“She’ll drop everything for anybody, no matter what she’s doing,” Jefferson said of his mom. “I guess that’s kind of the way I am.”
His passion: As a kid, Jefferson would watch full-game replays of the 1990s Chicago Bulls, just to gain the full perspective of Michael Jordan's greatness. And his dad, Everette, would be right there, helping break it all down.
Everette played at New Mexico, although he said he never pushed the sport on Damien. That just came naturally. But Everette said the discipline Damien has developed in basketball has trickled into other aspects of his life.
Said Everette: “Whether it’s the NBA, the G League or following up with his education — he’s not going to be stopped.”
But Jefferson isn't looking ahead, or back, just yet.
There will be a day when he does consider how gratifying it was to bounce back from an academic ineligibility ruling as a high school freshman and get himself qualified to play Division I ball. And how rewarding it was to battle through a challenging sit-out year at CU and the injuries a season later — then break out as a senior.
He’ll eventually think about the big-time plays he made for the Jays, and the new heights he’s helped the program reach. And then he’ll prep for the pros.
For now, though, he’s enjoying the moment. And aiming to make Creighton history.
“We’re just focused on finishing strong,” Jefferson said. "It's definitely been a long journey. But it's been good."