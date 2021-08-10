 Skip to main content
Dates set for Creighton women's basketball games against UNO and Nebraska
BASKETBALL

Dates set for Creighton women's basketball games against UNO and Nebraska

Creighton women's basketball released the nonconference portion of its 2021-22 schedule Tuesday, including the dates for games against in-state rivals UNO and Nebraska.

Creighton will host UNO for its home opener on Nov. 13, then head to Lincoln a few days later to play Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 17.

After an exhibition game against Wayne State on Nov. 3, the Bluejays officially kick off the season Nov. 10 at Drake.

The rest of the nonconference schedule includes home games against South Dakota State (Nov. 21), Northern Iowa (Nov. 27), Arizona State (Dec. 12) and South Dakota (Dec. 16). Creighton will also play at Arkansas on Dec. 21 to wrap up nonconference play.

In all, seven of Creighton's eight nonconference opponents ranked in the top 81 of last season's NET rankings. 

"The level of competition we will face in the Big East makes a challenging nonconference schedule more important than ever," Creighton coach Jim Flanery said in a press release.

The rest of Creighton's schedule will be released at a later date.

Creighton's nonconference schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 3: Wayne State (exhibition)

Wednesday, Nov. 10: at Drake (No. 51 NET)

Saturday, Nov. 13: UNO (No. 213)

Wednesday, Nov. 17: at Nebraska (No. 54)

Sunday, Nov. 21: South Dakota State (No. 49)

Saturday, Nov. 27: Northern Iowa (No. 63)

Sunday, Dec. 12: Arizona State (No. 81)

Thursday, Dec. 16: South Dakota (No. 35)

Tuesday, Dec. 21: at Arkansas (No. 24)

