Denzel Mahoney, Damien Jefferson withdrawing from NBA draft, returning to Creighton

But both players wanted to use the pre-draft process to get feedback from professional circles. Jefferson told The World-Herald two weeks ago that he learned "a lot."

Now they're headed back to CU.

Their return means the Jays — who shared the Big East regular season title and finished No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll before last season was canceled — will bring back six of their top eight scorers from the 2019-20 team.

The early preseason predictions from national reporters indicate that Creighton will be a top 25 team heading into the 2020-21 campaign. Perhaps even a preseason top 10 or top 15 squad.

Mahoney, the 2020 Big East sixth man of the year, is CU’s second-highest returning scorer — he averaged 12.0 points per game after becoming eligible one-third of the way through last season. In Big East play, he shot 38.1% from 3-point range (11th-best in the league) and 89.8% from the free-throw line (first).

Jefferson started all but two of Creighton’s games on the wing this past season. He led the team in rebounding (5.5 per game) and he made 59.9% of his shots against conference foes (fourth-best in the league).