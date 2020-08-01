Denzel Mahoney, Damien Jefferson withdrawing from NBA draft, returning to Creighton

The two Creighton rising seniors who have been testing the NBA draft waters this summer plan to return to school for one more year, instead of turning pro.
Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson are back.
Coach Greg McDermott announced the news on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
Time to finish what we started. Looking forward to having these two back in a Creighton uniform for one more season! #RDJ pic.twitter.com/4LSXH48rjf— Coach McDermott (@cucoachmac) August 1, 2020
Mahoney and Jefferson both declared for the NBA draft in April. They also both signed with NCAA-certified agent Trinity Best, who could help them navigate the pre-draft process without jeopardizing their college eligibility. Initially, they had to make a college-or-pro decision by early June but due to the coronavirus the NCAA extended its deadline until Monday.
The NBA has announced that its 2020 draft will take place on Oct. 16 (instead of June 25). Former CU guard Ty-Shon Alexander already decided to forgo his remaining eligibility. His agent announced this week that Alexander received an invite to the NBA combine.
The draft stock of Mahoney and Jefferson wasn't viewed by experts to be as highly regarded as Alexander's pro profile. Mahoney admitted early on that the NBA's undergraduate draft advisory board informed him that he would not be selected in the two-round draft if he turned pro.
But both players wanted to use the pre-draft process to get feedback from professional circles. Jefferson told The World-Herald two weeks ago that he learned "a lot."
Now they're headed back to CU.
Their return means the Jays — who shared the Big East regular season title and finished No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll before last season was canceled — will bring back six of their top eight scorers from the 2019-20 team.
The early preseason predictions from national reporters indicate that Creighton will be a top 25 team heading into the 2020-21 campaign. Perhaps even a preseason top 10 or top 15 squad.
Creighton gets Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney back. Bluejays should be Preseason Top 10’ish. https://t.co/XZqvAcSqwV— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 1, 2020
Mahoney, the 2020 Big East sixth man of the year, is CU’s second-highest returning scorer — he averaged 12.0 points per game after becoming eligible one-third of the way through last season. In Big East play, he shot 38.1% from 3-point range (11th-best in the league) and 89.8% from the free-throw line (first).
Jefferson started all but two of Creighton’s games on the wing this past season. He led the team in rebounding (5.5 per game) and he made 59.9% of his shots against conference foes (fourth-best in the league).
Mahoney and Jefferson will be joined on next year's roster by rising junior Marcus Zegarowski, a point guard who's a projected preseason All-American. Senior guard Mitch Ballock (11.9 points per game), junior forward Christian Bishop (8.6), sophomore guard Shereef Mitchell (2.7) all return as well.
The Jays are adding a three-man recruiting class that 247Sports rated 31st-best nationally (No. 48, according to Rivals). Center Ryan Kalkbrenner, forward Modestas Kancleris and guard Rati Andronikashvili make up that group. CU also gets transfer Antwann Jones eligible after he sat out last season.
