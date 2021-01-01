Denzel Mahoney is embracing a new role as Creighton's lockdown defender

Creighton senior Denzel Mahoney is convinced he has the physical tools to defend talented perimeter scorers in the Big East. But will he bring the right mentality?
From Mahoney’s perspective, that’s the key to guarding well. Even against the elite.
He’s strong enough to hold his ground. He’s got a 6-foot-11 wingspan to help him seal off driving lanes and challenge shots. He has the natural instincts to poke away an unprotected basketball or deflect a casual pass attempt.
But none of that matters if Mahoney’s not fully focused on embracing the challenge each and every possession.
“I think it’s just a matter of locking in and saying this is my job,” Mahoney said. “Me saying, I am going to make every shot tough for him, and I’m going to make every catch tough. Stuff like that. I feel like I’ve always had it. Now I hope it can be part of my identity.”
Creighton has already benefited from Mahoney’s renewed approach defensively.
His efforts helped hold Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji scoreless back on Dec. 8 — Agbaji’s been in double figures every other night this year. Mahoney, aided by in-game adjustments from his teammates, silenced UConn’s James Bouknight down the stretch of an overtime win. Xavier’s Paul Scruggs managed 11 points and four assists against CU last week (after averaging 21 and 7 in the four games prior).
There’s still room for Mahoney to improve, certainly.
Coach Greg McDermott indicated Thursday that CU’s defense has plenty of help-side principles in place to keep some of the pressure off Mahoney’s shoulders. It can sometimes take a full team effort to slow down the league’s top scoring guards — including Providence’s David Duke, who’ll face off against the Jays Saturday.
But last year, Ty-Shon Alexander took on the responsibility as Creighton’s lockdown defender. Every night. And Mahoney’s moving toward assuming that role.
“He’s embraced it and he’s getting better with each passing game,” McDermott said.
That’s what motivated Mahoney this offseason, when he thought about how he might increase his impact on this team (and maybe improve his stock as a pro prospect).
This was back even in the early days of the pandemic, when Mahoney couldn’t find an open gym or a hoop.
He’d lie down on his back and practice his shooting mechanics. He’d run through dribbling drills. He’d chat with his brother about ways to stay mentally sharp. He’d rewatch CU’s championship-clinching win over Seton Hall — clips from that game still can give him chills.
Eventually he got some workouts in at his old high school in Orlando. Then he went out to Las Vegas to train with prospective pros.
“I just had to keep a bigger picture in mind,” Mahoney said.
Whatever it took to ensure he’d take advantage of increased chances to make an impact with the Jays this season.
The reigning Big East sixth man of the year has done that so far. Mahoney leads the team in scoring at 15.0 points per game. He’s shooting 40.7% from 3-point range. He’s third among Jays in rebounds (5.1) and second in steals (10).
And he’s trying to play with more of an edge.
His teammates and coaches have noticed that. During a practice earlier this season, senior Damien Jefferson said one of the assistants asked Mahoney if he’s taking things personally during games.
Mahoney’s answer: Yes.
So you shouldn't be surprised to see Mahoney diving after loose balls or crowding ball handlers or battling on the boards.
“In a game, he turns it on,” Jefferson said. “He’s one of those guys.”
