Denzel Mahoney is embracing a new role as Creighton's lockdown defender

“He’s embraced it and he’s getting better with each passing game,” McDermott said.

That’s what motivated Mahoney this offseason, when he thought about how he might increase his impact on this team (and maybe improve his stock as a pro prospect).

This was back even in the early days of the pandemic, when Mahoney couldn’t find an open gym or a hoop.

He’d lie down on his back and practice his shooting mechanics. He’d run through dribbling drills. He’d chat with his brother about ways to stay mentally sharp. He’d rewatch CU’s championship-clinching win over Seton Hall — clips from that game still can give him chills.

Eventually he got some workouts in at his old high school in Orlando. Then he went out to Las Vegas to train with prospective pros.

“I just had to keep a bigger picture in mind,” Mahoney said.

Whatever it took to ensure he’d take advantage of increased chances to make an impact with the Jays this season.

The reigning Big East sixth man of the year has done that so far. Mahoney leads the team in scoring at 15.0 points per game. He’s shooting 40.7% from 3-point range. He’s third among Jays in rebounds (5.1) and second in steals (10).