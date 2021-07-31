Denzel Mahoney, Mitch Ballock sign with NBA Summer League teams

Former Bluejays Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney have joined Damien Jefferson in signing with NBA Summer League teams on Saturday.

After both were not selected in Thursday's NBA draft, Mahoney signed to play this summer with the Charlotte Hornets and Ballock with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Mahoney finished the 2020-21 season averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals. The forward also earned All-Big East honorable mention.

The Hornets' first Summer League game will be Aug. 8 against the Portland Trail Blazers at 5 p.m.

Ballock started in all 31 games for the Jays last season and averaged 9.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The guard also shot 38.6 percent from three-point range.

The 76ers' will open summer play against the Dallas Mavericks on Aug. 9 at 3 p.m.