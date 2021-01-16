Denzel Mahoney's career high not enough in No. 8 Creighton's OT loss at Butler

Creighton shook off a slow start to build a 13-point lead in the second half, but the Jays weren’t able to put Butler away down the stretch in a 70-66 overtime loss Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

CU managed two points in the final six minutes of regulation, clearly missing starting point guard Marcus Zegarowski (who was out with a hamstring injury for the second straight game).

Butler used an 11-0 run to tie the game at 60-60 with three minutes left, and it eventually forced overtime.

The Jays (10-3, 6-2) even built a 66-62 advantage in the extra period. But they failed to score in the game’s final three minutes. Seniors Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney both missed 3-pointers down the stretch. Senior Damien Jefferson went 0-2 at the free-throw line with CU facing a one-point deficit with 51 seconds left in overtime.

The loss snaps Creighton’s six-game winning streak. The Jays have now dropped four in a row inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.

This one will sting.

Mahoney helped spark CU out of halftime after the Jays managed 25 first-half points. He scored 23 points after the break, including 12 of the first 14 out of halftime for his team. His 3-pointer at the 15:55 mark put Creighton ahead for the first time in the game, 39-36.