Denzel Mahoney's career high not enough in No. 8 Creighton's OT loss at Butler

Creighton shook off a slow start to build a 13-point lead in the second half, but the Jays weren’t able to put Butler away down the stretch in a 70-66 overtime loss Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
CU managed two points in the final six minutes of regulation, clearly missing starting point guard Marcus Zegarowski (who was out with a hamstring injury for the second straight game).
Butler used an 11-0 run to tie the game at 60-60 with three minutes left, and it eventually forced overtime.
The Jays (10-3, 6-2) even built a 66-62 advantage in the extra period. But they failed to score in the game’s final three minutes. Seniors Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney both missed 3-pointers down the stretch. Senior Damien Jefferson went 0-2 at the free-throw line with CU facing a one-point deficit with 51 seconds left in overtime.
The loss snaps Creighton’s six-game winning streak. The Jays have now dropped four in a row inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.
This one will sting.
Mahoney helped spark CU out of halftime after the Jays managed 25 first-half points. He scored 23 points after the break, including 12 of the first 14 out of halftime for his team. His 3-pointer at the 15:55 mark put Creighton ahead for the first time in the game, 39-36.
CU soon extended its advantage to as many as 13 points.
But the Jays couldn’t find the knockout blow.
After Creighton went ahead 60-49 on Alex O’Connell’s driving layup with 6:11 left, it went scoreless on its next seven possessions. The Jays missed their four shots and committed three turnovers.
In the end, CU managed six points on its last 17 possessions of the game, including the final 11 combined minutes of regulation and overtime.
Butler’s Aaron Thompson, who finished with 17 points and six assists, was critical late for the Bulldogs (4-7, 3-5). He put his team ahead 62-60 with a layup with 57 seconds left in regulation. Mahoney’s two free throws with 35 seconds tied it.
Butler had three shots to win the game on its final possession of regulation, perhaps fortunate to avoid a shot-clock violation on that final trip.
The Bulldogs were unable to score on their first four possessions of overtime, too. But Creighton left the door open.
Ballock’s 3-point try from the top of the key clanged off the rim. That could have extended CU’s lead to seven points. Instead, Butler freshman Myles Tate hit a 3-pointer to pull his team within 66-65 at the two-minute mark.
Bryce Nze’s layup, off a pass from Thompson, gave Butler a 67-66 lead with 1:08 to go. Tate made a jumper and hit a free throw to seal the victory.
