Despite a season-high in errors, Creighton volleyball still encouraged to take risks

Creighton finished with a season-high 13 service errors in its five-set win over DePaul last week and then made eight more in its sweep of the Blue Demons the next day.

That was a sign, perhaps, that the Jays have more fine-tuning to do with their serves.

But assistant Craig Dyer mentioned after Saturday’s match that the CU coaching staff has been encouraging the Jays to take more risks and to be more aggressive at the service line — if they serve tough, they can get opponents out of system and it’ll only enhance an already stingy at-the-net blocking defense.

“It’s a balance,” Dyer said. “We’re still working on it.”

That’s the case with a lot of areas within the Jays’ game during this shortened season. They are only eight matches in, but three weekends remain until the postseason begins.

CU did have two players honored for their performances against DePaul. The Big East named junior Jaela Zimmerman its offensive player of the week and freshman Kiara Reinhardt took home the league’s defensive player of the week award.

No. 23 Creighton (6-2, 3-1) is set to play two road matches against Butler (4-6, 1-3) this weekend, at 5 p.m. Friday and at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.