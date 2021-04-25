Despite Jays' stingy pitching, Georgetown breaks Creighton's win streak in 10 innings

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Creighton received another stellar pitching performance Sunday, but this time, it wasn't enough to extend its 10-game win streak.

Georgetown scored a run in the 10th inning for a 3-2 win, salvaging the final game of the weekend series.

Creighton had allowed a total of eight runs in its past eight games, including just two in the first three games of the Georgetown series.​ One swing of the bat produced the Hoyas' runs before extra innings Sunday.

Creighton (14-8) led 2-0 as freshman Alan Roden hit his team-best seventh home run of the season in the third inning. Roden has hit five homers over the past 11 games.

But the Jays had only two hits the rest of the game, while Georgetown tied it in the fifth on AJ Lotsis' two-run home run.

Creighton's bullpen took over after that as four relievers combined to allow one hit in the final 5 2/3 innings. But the Hoyas were able to manufacture the winning run.

In the 10th, both teams started with a runner at second base. CU sacrificed Will Hanafan to third, but then a flyout to right field turned into a 9-2 double play as Hanafan was tagged out at home.