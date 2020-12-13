Despite schedule chaos, Creighton and Nebraska are fresh off big wins as they meet

Every so often during the preseason, Creighton coach Jim Flanery would remind his players to stay prepared for disruptions and scheduling upheaval.

Good thing they were listening.

The Bluejays have already had one game postponed hours before tipoff — on Dec. 4, they arrived at the arena and suited up to play, only to find out that COVID-19 was going to prevent Xavier from competing. The second leg of that weekend trip was already altered. Instead of playing at Georgetown, the Jays traveled to Butler.

And the latest adjustment?

CU had been working on plans to add a nonconference game in the days after Monday’s showdown with Nebraska. Then the Big East called. The Jays will instead end this week by traveling to No. 3 UConn on Thursday and to undefeated Villanova on Saturday.

“We told (the players) it’s going to be bumpy and there’s going to be obstacles, disappointments and frustrations, beyond what they normally are,” Flanery said. “Our kids have done well. We said, 'You’re going to have to be a little bit stoic about how you approach the year.' But everybody’s dealing with it.”