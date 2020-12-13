Despite schedule chaos, Creighton and Nebraska are fresh off big wins as they meet

Every so often during the preseason, Creighton coach Jim Flanery would remind his players to stay prepared for disruptions and scheduling upheaval.
Good thing they were listening.
The Bluejays have already had one game postponed hours before tipoff — on Dec. 4, they arrived at the arena and suited up to play, only to find out that COVID-19 was going to prevent Xavier from competing. The second leg of that weekend trip was already altered. Instead of playing at Georgetown, the Jays traveled to Butler.
And the latest adjustment?
CU had been working on plans to add a nonconference game in the days after Monday’s showdown with Nebraska. Then the Big East called. The Jays will instead end this week by traveling to No. 3 UConn on Thursday and to undefeated Villanova on Saturday.
“We told (the players) it’s going to be bumpy and there’s going to be obstacles, disappointments and frustrations, beyond what they normally are,” Flanery said. “Our kids have done well. We said, 'You’re going to have to be a little bit stoic about how you approach the year.' But everybody’s dealing with it.”
Nebraska, meanwhile, didn’t even start the season until Dec. 4. Coach Amy Williams said last week that she’s talked regularly to her squad about being ready to handle adversity — because it’s coming.
Still, the Huskers have gotten off to a strong start.
Nebraska (3-0) is coming off a 78-72 win over Illinois, in which junior guard Sam Haiby scored a career-high 33 points. Haiby made 9 of 17 shots and went 14 of 16 from the foul line. But it was on the other end of the floor where the Huskers seized control of the game, Haiby said. They outrebounded the Illini by 12 and held them to 27.8% shooting after halftime.
“It starts with defense,” Haiby said Thursday. “I think we kind of locked down there.”
NU will likely need a similar effort against Creighton, which produced its second-largest scoring outing since 2017 the last time it took the floor.
The Jays (1-3) blew out short-handed Butler 88-41 on Dec. 6. Senior point guard Tatum Rembao made her season debut. Flanery said several of the CU youngsters, including freshman Morgan Maly (16 points), continued to show progress while settling into new roles.
They’ve tried to build off the season’s first win in practice. But there’s only so much you can simulate outside of the game setting.
Last week, the Jays broke up the monotony with individual meetings. They played some three-on-three. They took a couple of days off.
Flanery’s pleased with his players’ approach — but he’s also looking forward to watching them grow during competitive situations. That’s where you learn the most, he said.
And if the schedule holds, they will get that chance the next six days.
“This is an awesome week for us from an opportunity standpoint,” Flanery said. “We can get better.”
Creighton has won four in a row against Nebraska. The Huskers lead the all-time series 30-15.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.