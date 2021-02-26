Diego Gutierrez has gone from Ralston to Creighton, and now he has a path to the pros

Creighton’s Diego Gutierrez used to select two trees in his backyard to serve as goal posts. That’s where he’d stand as his two older brothers rocketed shots right at him.

Soccer balls off the face. Or right into the gut.

Mom and Dad weren’t always pleased to see that, at the time, Gutierrez recalled this week with a laugh.

"They kicked my butt every single day, but they toughened me up," he said.

Those are the memories they all reflect fondly on now, particularly as Nebraska’s high school career goals leader begins the early stages of prepping for the pro career he’s long dreamed about.

He and his family are just one month removed from one of their most cherished moments: MLS Superdraft night, when the Portland Timbers selected Gutierrez 70th overall.

“I think just the support from my family has been incredible,” Gutierrez said. “They’ve all believed in me, every single one of them and it’s just been super helpful having my family have my back every step of the way.”

The Ralston grad isn’t leaving home just yet, though.