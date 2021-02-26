Diego Gutierrez has gone from Ralston to Creighton, and now he has a path to the pros

Creighton’s Diego Gutierrez used to select two trees in his backyard to serve as goal posts. That’s where he’d stand as his two older brothers rocketed shots right at him.
Soccer balls off the face. Or right into the gut.
Mom and Dad weren’t always pleased to see that, at the time, Gutierrez recalled this week with a laugh.
"They kicked my butt every single day, but they toughened me up," he said.
Those are the memories they all reflect fondly on now, particularly as Nebraska’s high school career goals leader begins the early stages of prepping for the pro career he’s long dreamed about.
He and his family are just one month removed from one of their most cherished moments: MLS Superdraft night, when the Portland Timbers selected Gutierrez 70th overall.
“I think just the support from my family has been incredible,” Gutierrez said. “They’ve all believed in me, every single one of them and it’s just been super helpful having my family have my back every step of the way.”
The Ralston grad isn’t leaving home just yet, though.
He plans to be on the CU campus for the rest of the year, working toward his degree while he competes in the spring and fall seasons with Creighton’s soccer program.
That’s the result of a pandemic-era rules change at the MLS level. Portland will retain the rights to Gutierrez while he remains in school.
“I’m happy that Portland showed some flexibility and allowed him to stay through the fall, to be able to continue his education,” CU coach Johnny Torres said. “In a normal year, there’s not much flexibility.”
For Gutierrez, it’s a best-of-both-worlds situation.
He gets the comfort of a post-college landing spot and a chance to suit up for a program he admired since his childhood.
Gutierrez is a former All-Summit League performer at UNO, but he transferred to CU last year. He made his Creighton debut last weekend, recording an assist in the Jays’ 2-1 victory at Marquette.
He and his CU squad will now face his former team in the Dodge Street Derby at 2 p.m. Saturday at Caniglia Field. Gutierrez isn’t expected to play against the Mavs, a decision mutually agreed on by the two staffs. But he’ll be locked in from the sidelines.
“I’ll do what I can do to rile up my guys — it’s a great game for the community,” Gutierrez said. “I have nothing but respect for everyone at UNO. I just had to do what was best for me and my future.”
Gutierrez knows nothing is guaranteed, even now.
He’s been working at this game since he can remember, doing his best to emulate his brothers (Jorge and Luis played at Iowa Western) or pick up tidbits from his dad (a soccer aficionado who still plays in men’s leagues around town).
But Gutierrez sees a path to the pros. He’s on it. Last month’s draft was just the start.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play professionally,” Gutierrez said. “The good thing is, I have a team and I don’t have to worry about that. I can finish my degree, grow more as a person and a player, help my team and get ready for that next step.”
