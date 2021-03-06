Diego Gutierrez's two goals lead Creighton men's soccer to win over Xavier

Creighton senior forward Diego Gutierrez scored both of the Jays’ goals Saturday, leading them to a 2-1 win over Xavier in their home opener at Morrison Stadium.

Each time, Gutierrez’s clever maneuvers with the ball helped him create space from his defender and find an open shooting window.

The first came in the 22nd minute. Gutierrez blasted a shot inside the box from the right of goal and buried it into the back of the net to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Seven minutes after Xavier (3-3, 0-1) tied the match at 1-1 in the second half, Gutierrez fired a 16-yard shot from the center of the box to seal the victory. The match-winning goal came in the 88th minute.

“That’s just part of the game, that’s just how the game flows,” said Gutierrez, the former Ralston High standout. “My teammates did a great job looking for me. … They just made it easy on me. I just had to finish the play.”

The Jays (2-1, 2-0) are set to return to action Wednesday when they play Missouri State in Kansas City.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.