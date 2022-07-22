Doug McDermott drew from Gregg Popovich and his father during his brief stint at coaching

Greg McDermott looked on, the Creighton coach a bystander for once, propped along the baseline at Sokol Arena. Another McDermott occupied the sideline this past weekend.

Ex-Bluejay Doug McDermott returned to Omaha this past week to help coach the Omaha Blue Crew, the city’s The Basketball Tournament team. The group — composed of former Creighton players, local standouts and more — was coached by Josh Jones, an ex-Creighton and Omaha Central guard, while McDermott was an assistant.

“It feels good,” McDermott said of his coaching debut. “It’s fun to be back. The crowd was obviously really good, kind of brought back some memories. Makes it a lot easier coaching when you’ve got those fans behind you.”

Things certainly seemed that way.

The national player of the year in 2014 was all smiles as the Blue Crew weathered a late comeback from Team Overtime and twin teenage phenoms Ausar and Amen Thompson in a 74-70 first-round win.

“It’ll be fun to watch (the Thompson Twins) progress after seeing them tonight,” McDermott said. “They’ve kind of got a little Anthony Edwards to their game, pretty shifty and bouncy. They’re fun to watch.”

McDermott didn’t really get any tips from his old man. Though after the way the Blue Crew closed the game, he jokingly said he would reach out for some after-timeout suggestions for their next matchup.

But McDermott was confident deferring to Jones, saying his role was simple.

“I’m just trying to keep Josh organized with substitutions and plays,” McDermott said. “Just trying to talk strategy throughout the game and timeouts.”

Though he wasn't seeking advice, McDermott can draw from years of his father’s instructions while on the bench. He has also learned a thing or two during his time with San Antonio under Gregg Popovich.

The 30-year-old forward spent this past season with the Spurs, averaging 11.3 points and shooting 42.2% from 3 while starting in all 51 of his appearances. McDermott says he was “blessed” to play for Popovich. Aside from the wine and dinners he had with the legendary NBA coach, McDermott said his favorite part of playing for Popovich is learning about the kind of person he is.

With the mix of coaches he has been around, McDermott did his best to cultivate his own sideline style.

“Obviously, Coach Pop is a legend, so just trying to take little things from him,” McDermott said. “But mainly just letting guys play with freedom. Getting stops and running. If you can get stops and play good defense, the offense is really going to take care of itself. That’s kind of what Coach Pop always preaches.”

That was true in the Blue Crew's second game versus Team Arkansas, when every possession counted. Despite leading entering the ELAM period, Omaha went cold when the clock stopped, coming up short of the $1 million tournament’s third round for the second straight year.

“I love it,” McDermott said. “I think it’s so fun, especially for an event like this. I think it makes it way more exciting just to set that score. I don’t know if it’ll ever happen in the NBA or college, but for this I think it’s great.”

McDermott still has some time before he’ll have to worry about life after his playing days. Would coaching be in the cards?

“I don’t know,” McDermott said. “I’m learning (coaching) is a lot harder than it looks. I’ve got a lot of respect for coaches out there because it’s not easy.”