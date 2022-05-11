Doug McDermott to be assistant coach for Omaha Blue Crew

San Antonio Spurs forward and former Creighton star Doug McDermott will be an assistant coach for the Omaha Blue Crew during this year’s edition of The Basketball Tournament, where former college players compete for a $1 million prize.

McDermott, who’s father, Greg, is entering his 13th season as CU’s coach, played for the Jays from 2010-2014, which included three seasons playing alongside Blue Crew coach Josh Jones.

McDermott boasts the top-three scoring seasons in Creighton history and was named National Player of the Year by 14 different groups as a senior in 2013-14, the Bluejays’ first season in the Big East.

The Blue Crew advanced to the round of 32 last season before losing to the Aftershocks, Wichita State’s alumni team, in Wichita.

“We had a great start last year in Wichita,” McDermott said in a Twitter video. “I’m really looking forward to building off that success and bringing it to Omaha. Look forward to seeing (the fans) there.”

McDermott just finished his eighth NBA season and his first with the Spurs. He averaged 11.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 51.2% from the field and 42.2% from 3.

TBT’s Omaha regional will be held at Sokol Arena from July 16-19. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.