Douglas County West's Nora Wurtz commits to Creighton volleyball

Douglas County West middle hitter Nora Wurtz announced her commitment to play volleyball at Creighton.
The 6-foot-4 Wurtz will be a junior this season for the Class C-1 Falcons.
Wurtz, who plays club volleyball with Nebraska Elite, made the announcement on Twitter Sunday.
As a sophomore, she had 371 kills and 97 blocks for Douglas County West.
Looking back at the last five seasons of Creighton volleyball
2021
Record: 31-4 AVCA All-Americans: Third team: Norah Sis. Honorable mention: Jaela Zimmerman, Kendra Wait.
Notables: Season ended in the second round of the NCAA tournament with a loss to Kansas, won the Big East tournament and a share of the regular-season title, were the first team in the nation to reach 30 wins.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020-21
Record: 12-4 AVCA All-Americans: Honorable mention: Jaela Zimmerman.
Notables: Season ended with loss to Morehead State in first round of the NCAA tournament, season played in spring due to COVID-19
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Record: 25-6 AVCA All-Americans: Third team: Brittany Witt. Honorable mention: Madelyn Cole.
Notables: Season ended with loss to Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA tournament, ranked No. 16 in nation at end of the season, won Big East regular season title
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Record: 29-5 AVCA All-Americans: Third team: Jaali Winters. Honorable mention: Madelyn Cole, Taryn Kloth.
Notables: Season ended with loss to Washington in third round of the NCAA tournament, ranked No. 13 in nation at end of season, Creighton won both Big East regular season and tournament titles
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Record: 26-7 AVCA All-Americans: Honorable mentions: Lydia Dimke, Marysa Wilkinson, Brittany Witt
Notables: Season ended with loss to Michigan State in the third round of the NCAA tournament, ranked No. 16 in nation at end of the season, Creighton won both Big East regular season and tournament titles
SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
