VOLLEYBALL

Douglas County West's Nora Wurtz commits to Creighton volleyball

Douglas County West middle hitter Nora Wurtz announced her commitment to play volleyball at Creighton.

The 6-foot-4 Wurtz will be a junior this season for the Class C-1 Falcons.

Wurtz, who plays club volleyball with Nebraska Elite, made the announcement on Twitter Sunday.

As a sophomore, she had 371 kills and 97 blocks for Douglas County West.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

