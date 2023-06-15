It started on a napkin.

Mike Miller drew out every detail of his vision, a blueprint for a chain of restaurants that originated from a self-proclaimed selfish desire to move back home and watch sports.

Those scribbles became Let It Fly Bar, a dream of the 16-year NBA veteran and molded by others in 2019. Its latest materialization?

A new venue in downtown Omaha just down the street from CHI Health Center that had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

Miller never imagined that a phone call he took a decade ago with Creighton representatives could blossom into this. But the timing felt perfect.

“Obviously, my son is over at Creighton, having a great relationship with coach (Greg) McDermott,” Miller said on what birthed the idea of an Omaha location. “I’ve seen their passion for sport here, especially basketball. To be in this city is gonna be fun.”

Raised in South Dakota before making the Memphis area his home in college, Miller had no ties to Omaha or Creighton when he received that when requesting the use of his trademarked slogan, “Let It Fly.”

Miller signed off, with Creighton eventually sinking into the phrase to embody the three words. Its recruits, its style of play, everything in between.

“It’s a perfect marriage, though,” Miller said. “The way they go about business, the way they play basketball and the way they prepare, the culture they build, it’s exactly what I envisioned.”

Upon walking into the bar, legendary Omaha athletes grace the walls.

A graphic of Terence “Bud” Crawford faces the entry, hugging the bar. A sports fan couldn’t miss a moment from a game with dozens of screens occupying all four walls and three enormous displays hanging above the bar.

Miller noted he had an idea of what the place could look like moments before the ribbon was cut, but said his expectations were blown away by the final result.

“A place where Creighton fans — not only Creighton fans — sports fans and people to socialize, the community can socialize, have a good time, watch a game and cheer on their favorite teams,” said CU assistant Ryan Miller, Mike's brother.

Several Bluejays attended the event: McDermott and his son, Doug, a majority of CU’s current men’s basketball roster and others.

Mike Miller’s relationship with the program has developed in the decade since he chose to share his slogan. He emphasized that creating the bar’s experience in Omaha wouldn’t be possible without them.

“For us, we want to be entrenched in the community anyway,” Mike Miller said. “Creighton does a great job being in the community. We want all of that, we want to be part of the family. We come here as a restaurant, it’s not just to sell drinks and food. It’s about the camaraderie and the fun part of it. And to do that, you’ve gotta know who you're with.”

Now that it’s in front of him, Miller imagines what the place will look like on game days. That napkin has developed a life of its own, and Miller feels he found the perfect place for it to spread its wings.

Photos: Omaha sports bar Let It Fly's ribbon cutting