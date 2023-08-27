WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 18 Creighton volleyball was handed its first loss of the season as Duke outlasted the Bluejays 17-25, 27-25, 27-25, 24-26, 15-11 Sunday in final match of the tournament at Purdue.

After winning the opening set, Creighton (2-1) missed opportunities to take the next two sets. The Bluejays led both 24-22 before the Blue Devils rallied to grab a 2-1 lead. Creighton won a tight fourth set, ending it on an ace from Ellie Bolton.

There were six ties early in the fifth before Duke scored three straight for a 9-6 lead and maintained the lead the rest of the way.

Creighton, which swept No. 16 Purdue a day earlier in the tourney, closed to 11-10, but the Jays committed three errors after that and Duke's Christina Barrow served an ace on match point.

Norah Sis led CU with 27 kills and had 15 dsgs while Ava Martin added 20 kills, hitting .405. Setter Kendra Wait finished with 53 assists and 18 digs.

Duke, which lost to Purdue and Loyola Chicago during the first two days of the tournament, had five players with at least nine kills.

The Jays host their invitational next weekend, beginning with Friday's match against Ball State.