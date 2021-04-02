Duncan McGuire's goal gives Creighton men's soccer win over DePaul

Creighton broke a 3-3 tie with the match-winning goal in the 84th minute, moving one step closer to a berth in the Big East tournament by defeating DePaul Friday night at Morrison Stadium.

It was Duncan McGuire who sealed the 4-3 win for CU. The redshirt freshman forward from Creighton Prep, who was left free inside the box on the break, one-timed a cross into the back of the net.

McGuire's goal came just four minutes after DePaul had tied the match at 3-3. The pesky Blue Demons weren't easy to put away all night, even though Creighton doubled them up in shot attempts (18-9) and had a 7-2 edge in corner kicks.

But the Jays (6-4, 5-2) showed some resiliency, too.

Creighton led 1-0 on junior midfielder Keegan Boyd's goal, his first of the year. DePaul (2-5-2, 2-5) took a 2-1 lead in the 22nd minute, yet less than 30 seconds later, Creighton had earned a penalty, which senior forward Diego Gutierrez converted to tie the match at 2-2. The Jays made it 3-2 in the 23rd minute on junior midfielder Alejandro Maillet's first goal of the season.

Then Creighton won the game right at the end.