Duncan McGuire's goal gives Creighton men's soccer win over DePaul

Creighton broke a 3-3 tie with the match-winning goal in the 84th minute, moving one step closer to a berth in the Big East tournament by defeating DePaul Friday night at Morrison Stadium.
It was Duncan McGuire who sealed the 4-3 win for CU. The redshirt freshman forward from Creighton Prep, who was left free inside the box on the break, one-timed a cross into the back of the net.
McGuire's goal came just four minutes after DePaul had tied the match at 3-3. The pesky Blue Demons weren't easy to put away all night, even though Creighton doubled them up in shot attempts (18-9) and had a 7-2 edge in corner kicks.
But the Jays (6-4, 5-2) showed some resiliency, too.
Creighton led 1-0 on junior midfielder Keegan Boyd's goal, his first of the year. DePaul (2-5-2, 2-5) took a 2-1 lead in the 22nd minute, yet less than 30 seconds later, Creighton had earned a penalty, which senior forward Diego Gutierrez converted to tie the match at 2-2. The Jays made it 3-2 in the 23rd minute on junior midfielder Alejandro Maillet's first goal of the season.
Then Creighton won the game right at the end.
"We knew DePaul was going to come in and fight until the bitter end," Creighton coach Johnny Torres said. "While I commend our group for being able to fight through it and get the victory, I also contend that we also could have made it a lot easier for ourselves."
The victory means Creighton can clinch one of four spots in the Big East tournament if Butler were to lose or draw against Xavier on Saturday. The Jays and Bulldogs play in the regular-season finale on April 10.
