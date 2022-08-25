Duncan McGuire's hat trick helps Creighton men's soccer net season-opening win

Duncan McGuire became the first Bluejay with a hat trick since 2016 as Creighton beat Oakland 6-0 in its men's soccer opener Thursday night at Morrison Stadium.
The Omaha Creighton Prep graduate had four goals in his first two seasons at CU, but scored all three of his goals in a 30-minute span Thursday. His final one came 13 minutes into the second half to make it 5-0.
Creighton's offense looked sharp during its three exhibition wins. It was more of the same Thursday.
The Jays' pinpoint passing led to three goals in the first 29 minutes.
Owen O'Malley started the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 11th minute. Jackson Castro scored six minutes later, then with 16:38 left in the first half, Miguel Ventura delivered a perfect crossing pass that McGuire drilled into the back of the net for a 3-0 lead.
Less than four minutes into the second half, McGuire converted a penalty kick before he knocked home a crossing pass from O'Malley.
Alfie Pope added his first goal as a Bluejay less than two minutes after McGuire's final goal.
Creighton next faces Rutgers at Morrison Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Photos: Creighton soccer home openers
Creighton players celebrate a goal by Alyssa Judkins (14) against Kansas City during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) battles Kansas CityÕs Lily Stedman during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Alyssa Judkins (14) celebrates a goal with teammates during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Greta Betz kicks the ball past Kansas CityÕs Lily Stedman during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Alyssa Judkins collides with Kansas City Emma Wilson during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Juelle Love dribbles the ball against Kansas City during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) collides with Kansas CityÕs Anna Jennings as they head the ball during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) tracks the ball against Kansas CityÕs Emma Byrne during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Ross Paule talks with players during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jackson Castro (16) kicks a goal past Oakland’s Finn Jurak during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Miguel Ventura kicks the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate a goal by Duncan McGuire (13) against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland’s Noah Bickford (8) dribbles the ball against Creighton’s Giorgio Probo (27) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Dominic Briggs kicks the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland’s Finn Jurak dives to block a kick from Creighton’s Jackson Castro (16) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Duncan McGuire (13) dribbles the ball past Oakland’s Micah Sonnenberg (3) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Owen O’Malley celebrates his goal against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Owen O’Malley dribbles the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
