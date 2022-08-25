Duncan McGuire's hat trick helps Creighton men's soccer net season-opening win

Duncan McGuire became the first Bluejay with a hat trick since 2016 as Creighton beat Oakland 6-0 in its men's soccer opener Thursday night at Morrison Stadium.

The Omaha Creighton Prep graduate had four goals in his first two seasons at CU, but scored all three of his goals in a 30-minute span Thursday. His final one came 13 minutes into the second half to make it 5-0.

Creighton's offense looked sharp during its three exhibition wins. It was more of the same Thursday.

The Jays' pinpoint passing led to three goals in the first 29 minutes.

Owen O'Malley started the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 11th minute. Jackson Castro scored six minutes later, then with 16:38 left in the first half, Miguel Ventura delivered a perfect crossing pass that McGuire drilled into the back of the net for a 3-0 lead.

Less than four minutes into the second half, McGuire converted a penalty kick before he knocked home a crossing pass from O'Malley.

Alfie Pope added his first goal as a Bluejay less than two minutes after McGuire's final goal.

Creighton next faces Rutgers at Morrison Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.