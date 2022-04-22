Dylan Tebrake strikes out six in Creighton baseball's win over Seton Hall

Dylan Tebrake started this week by striking out the side in his only inning against Arizona.

The Creighton ace was back on the mound Friday and was just as sharp as he allowed three hits through seven shutout innings as the Bluejays downed Seton Hall 8-1 at Charles Schwab Field.

Tebrake didn't allow a hit after the third inning. He struck out six and improved to 6-1.

Creighton, which scored one run in two losses to Arizona, gave Tebrake plenty of early run support as the Jays led 6-0 after three innings. Jack Grace had a two-run single in the first, Kyle Hess an RBI single in the second and Nolan Clifford and Hogan Helligso had consecutive RBI singles in the third.

Andrew Meggs tacked on a two-run double in the seventh.

Creighton improves to 7-0 in Big East play and remains tied for first with Connecticut.