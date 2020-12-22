Earlier than expected, Alex O'Connell is playing for Creighton. Now comes the learning curve

O’Connell was a beneficiary of the NCAA’s decision last week to grant immediate eligibility to all transfers this year. The NCAA had already determined that the season, due to the impact of COVID-19, would not count against players’ eligibility clocks.

So O’Connell can finish this season and still play another year with Creighton in 2021-22.

“A few weeks ago, my plan wasn’t even to be on the floor,” O’Connell said. “Now I’m on the floor, wearing the uniform. I’m just excited.”

He’ll get another chance to settle in Wednesday when No. 13 Creighton (6-2, 2-1) hosts No. 22 Xavier (8-0, 1-0).

O’Connell is just trying to be realistic with his expectations.

He’s a 6-foot-6 guard with the scoring talent to fit right into Creighton’s space-and-pace system. He shot 36% from 3-point range at Duke. He’s one of the most athletic guys on the CU squad.

But he’s still picking up the playbook and he’s still getting to know his teammates’ tendencies. The learning curve is even more pronounced on defense. O’Connell said Duke’s principles were essentially opposite of what CU’s coaches ask their guys to do.