Earlier than expected, Alex O'Connell is playing for Creighton. Now comes the learning curve

Alex O’Connell said he couldn’t stop smiling after making his season debut at St. John’s on Thursday.
It wasn’t just because of the good moments — like when he created an easy layup with a back-cut to the rim, or when he skied for a board, or when he nailed a short floater during CU’s win-sealing surge.
O’Connell transferred to Creighton with every intention of redshirting this season to focus on weight training and skill development.
But the pandemic never let up. And the NCAA changed some rules. And now, suddenly, he’s playing in games again, realizing what he’s been missing.
“This opportunity was kind of one that I couldn’t pass up,” said O’Connell, who spent his first three years of college ball at Duke. “It was almost like a freebie. To get another year under my belt, to get more experience, to be in the game with these guys, play with them, learn what they do more.”
O’Connell was a beneficiary of the NCAA’s decision last week to grant immediate eligibility to all transfers this year. The NCAA had already determined that the season, due to the impact of COVID-19, would not count against players’ eligibility clocks.
So O’Connell can finish this season and still play another year with Creighton in 2021-22.
“A few weeks ago, my plan wasn’t even to be on the floor,” O’Connell said. “Now I’m on the floor, wearing the uniform. I’m just excited.”
He’ll get another chance to settle in Wednesday when No. 13 Creighton (6-2, 2-1) hosts No. 22 Xavier (8-0, 1-0).
O’Connell is just trying to be realistic with his expectations.
He’s a 6-foot-6 guard with the scoring talent to fit right into Creighton’s space-and-pace system. He shot 36% from 3-point range at Duke. He’s one of the most athletic guys on the CU squad.
But he’s still picking up the playbook and he’s still getting to know his teammates’ tendencies. The learning curve is even more pronounced on defense. O’Connell said Duke’s principles were essentially opposite of what CU’s coaches ask their guys to do.
“I want to be a guy who can make an impact right away, but obviously patience is something that I’m going to have to get a grasp on,” O’Connell said. “To do it with these guys, it might take some time. I’m definitely OK with that. I want to just keep learning the system and try to fit in as best as I can around these guys.”
Creighton has to adjust to him, too.
The Jays went through this process last year when Denzel Mahoney became eligible at the end of the first semester. Their rotation was set. They knew their roles. But Mahoney forced a bit of a reset. It took a month before CU found its groove.
But in Mahoney’s case, Creighton had weeks to prepare in practice, coach Greg McDermott said.
It only became clear recently that the NCAA was changing its transfer rules this year. O’Connell was still working on the scout team until last week. So the Jays will take it slow with him.
“He just doesn’t know our stuff yet. That’s just the reality. And there’s no reason he should,” McDermott said. “You can study it all you want on tape or on paper, but (it’s different when) you get on the court and you have to know something in the heat of the moment, know where to be, and the timing of it.”