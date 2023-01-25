Efficient offense leads to dominant Creighton win over St. John's

The ball rolled to the official closest to St. John’s guard Dylan Addae-Wusu. It fell from his hands in defeat, his sprint wasted on chasing a ball that only led to an over and back to essentially put the nail in the coffin on Creighton’s 104-76 win Wednesday night.

The Red Storm, known for their energetic, handsy defense, found themselves watching the Bluejays walk to the rim for layups as time winded down Wednesday. CU appeared to outmatch St. John’s by halftime, coasting shortly after.

Creighton seemingly bottled up the formula that allowed it its two previous wins. Take a boatload of defense. A dash of balanced scoring. Add a pinch of ball control, and you serve up a Creighton team with three-straight Big East wins — all without necessarily torching the nets from deep.

The Jays found good looks with the way the Red Storm defended them. They challenged CU’s shooters by going under screens. They pulled their low man away from the corner at times, even if it meant leaving Baylor Scheierman or Francisco Farabello alone.

The scarce shotmaking hardly mattered. CU’s effort was there from the jump.

Sophomore Arthur Kaluma was behind plenty of it. He enjoyed a first-half sequence that saw him turn a wild offensive board into two free throws, tip a lob to himself for a two-hand slam, go get a layup, rip a ball-handler on the perimeter and throw down a putback in traffic. All in mere minutes.

Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner handily won his matchup, finding himself in all the right spots. Between catching lobs and taking blows around the rim, the big man handled his matchup with Red Storm big man Joel Soriano when they shared the floor, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

Creighton led with a surplus of decisiveness — a necessary formula for knocking off a twitchy, hyper defense that likes to fill every gap the way St. John’s does.

Even considering the Johnnies missing guard Posh Alexander, CU’s quick decision making and certainty on the offensive end made SJU’s defense appear as a shell of itself.

Sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard maintained plenty of the pace, scoring as well as he has in many games and finishing with six assists. He carved SJU’s defense with poise beyond his years.

By the end of the night, Creighton emptied its bench and its reserves got in on the fun. Zander Yates hit three straight 3s to send the CHI Health Center on its feet and send SJU home. But St. John’s had long been deflated already.

