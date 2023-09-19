The Creighton women’s basketball team secured a key 2024 frontcourt commit late Monday night.
That’s when 6-foot-3 post Elizabeth Gentry, who plays basketball in the Denver area, announced she'd picked the Bluejays over Missouri, St. Mary’s, Central Florida and other schools.
Gentry is a part of the Hardwood Evolution AAU team that plays on the Adidas circuit and features multiple Top 100 prospects. Hardwood’s U17 team won a key tournament in Rock Hill, S.C., in late July; the Bluejays extended their offer after that event.
She played on the Littleton (Colo.) Columbine squad for three years but appears slated to play for Arapahoe (Colo.) High School this season inside the same school district.
Creighton’s five-out offense asks forwards to score in the post and make 3-pointers. When Gentry joins the team next season, she could be a part of a frontcourt that returns Morgan Maly and Emma Ronsiek - who each have an extra COVID year of eligibility - or one where Maly and Ronsiek are gone because they chose to pursue pro careers.
Photos: Creighton women's basketball final home game vs. Butler
Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) knocks the ball away from Butler's Caroline Strande (21) during their game on Monday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Molly Mogensen (21) plays defense against Butler's Jessica Carrothers (4) during their game on Monday in Omaha.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) gets a layup in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) looks to pass the ball past Butler's Rachel McLimore (14) during their game on Monday in Omaha.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly (30) and Butler's Sydney Jaynes (32) both reach up for the rebound during their game on Monday in Omaha.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiani Lockett (11) controls the ball in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor spins past Butler's Jordan Meulemans (23) during their game on Monday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Butler head coach Austin Parkinson talks with an official during a break in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly (30) goes for the basket between Butler's Jordan Meulemans (23) and Kelsy Taylor (44) during their game on Monday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Jim Flanery talks calls out to his team in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton cheerleaders perform during a break in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen (15) moves with the ball in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans celebrate a play in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mallory Brake (14), Kennedy Townsend (2) and Jayme Horan (12) celebrate a 3-pointer in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) smiles with tears in her eyes while being introduced on senior night following the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor (22) walks with her parents on senior night following the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton bench listens to honors for Rachael Saunders (13) and Carly Bachelor (22) on senior night following the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
