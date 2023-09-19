The Creighton women’s basketball team secured a key 2024 frontcourt commit late Monday night.

That’s when 6-foot-3 post Elizabeth Gentry, who plays basketball in the Denver area, announced she'd picked the Bluejays over Missouri, St. Mary’s, Central Florida and other schools.

Gentry is a part of the Hardwood Evolution AAU team that plays on the Adidas circuit and features multiple Top 100 prospects. Hardwood’s U17 team won a key tournament in Rock Hill, S.C., in late July; the Bluejays extended their offer after that event.

She played on the Littleton (Colo.) Columbine squad for three years but appears slated to play for Arapahoe (Colo.) High School this season inside the same school district.

Creighton’s five-out offense asks forwards to score in the post and make 3-pointers. When Gentry joins the team next season, she could be a part of a frontcourt that returns Morgan Maly and Emma Ronsiek - who each have an extra COVID year of eligibility - or one where Maly and Ronsiek are gone because they chose to pursue pro careers.

Photos: Creighton women's basketball final home game vs. Butler