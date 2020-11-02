Embrace the hype: Creighton's preseason awards tracker

As the start of the 2020-21 season inches closer, the plaudits are going to start piling up for Creighton's basketball team.

Because, in case you haven't heard, the Jays are expected to be really good.

They return six key contributors from last year's squad, which finished No. 7 in the final AP Top 25 poll and earned a share of the Big East regular-season title.

Now that Creighton has caught the nation's attention, it's in store for a bountiful helping of preseason hype.

What does it mean? Ultimately, nothing. The headlines, the buzz, the hoopla — that's rather irrelevant once the games start. But until then, the optimism will only grow.

So here's a place to keep track of Creighton's preseason honors/recognition.

Last updated Nov. 2

Marcus Zegarowski

Big East preseason player of the year

Preseason All-America first team (Stadium, Blue Ribbon)