Emma Ronsiek finishes with 26 points in Creighton's double-overtime win over Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — The Creighton women needed an extra 10 minutes, but the Bluejays secured their 20th win of the season.

Emma Ronsiek finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds as Creighton outlasted Seton Hall 97-91 in double overtime Sunday.

In a game that featured 24 lead changes, the Pirates (14-11, 9-8 Big East) had an 84-83 advantage with six seconds left in the first overtime. On the next possession, Rachel Saunders was fouled with one second left and the senior missed the first free throw but made the second to extend the game.

The Jays then trailed 91-89 midway through the second overtime before scoring the final eight points. A Saunders jumper tied it, then Ronsiek and Molly Mogensen combined to go 6 of 6 at the foul line in the last two minutes.

Ronsiek was one of five Jays in double figures.

Morgan Maly added 17 points, Lauren Jensen had 13 points and eight rebounds, Mogensen had 12 points and four assists while Saunders scored 11.

The win helped the 20-7 Jays remain in second place in the Big East at 15-4, trailing only UConn. The Huskies improved to 13-1 in the league Sunday, and have three home games remaining. Creighton returns home to play DePaul, tied for third place at 13-5, in its regular-season finale Feb. 27.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.