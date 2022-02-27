Emma Ronsiek leads Creighton with 19 points, but Bluejays still fall to DePaul on Senior Day

It took a record-setting day from DePaul's Aneesah Morrow to put a damper on the Creighton women's Senior Day.

The 6-foot-1 forward broke the Big East freshman single-game scoring record with 41 points. She also grabbed 18 rebounds to carry the Blue Demons to a 90-84 win Sunday at Sokol Arena.

Morrow, the daughter of former Husker linebacker Ed Morrow and whose brother played basketball at Nebraska, also finished one point shy of DePaul's single-game scoring record.

"She was so good today," Creighton coach Jim Flanery said. "Probably fouled her too much early on. That kind of got her going from a confidence standpoint."

Morrow, who entered the day averaging 22.5 points and 15.1 rebounds and has 27 double-doubles, scored 14 in the first and third quarters. Entering the fourth, she had 33, matching her previous season high.

But the Bluejay offense was humming, as well, and the teams traded baskets most of the day. Creighton ended up shooting 48.5% from the field, nine Jays scored at least six points and they finished with 25 assists on 33 made field goals.

Through the first three quarters, there were 21 lead changes as neither team led by more than five. Creighton took a 76-72 lead when Payton Brotzki — one of three seniors honored on Senior Day — hit a jumper in the lane with 6:10 left.

But DePaul (22-9, 14-6 Big East) put together the only sustained run of the day, scoring the next 12 points. The Demons hit back-to-back 3s in a 30-second span that swung the momentum. Creighton got no closer than four in the final three minutes.

"Every time you play them you have to live with them making tough 3s," Flanery said of DePaul, which averages 88.3 points per game. "They made a lot of them in the fourth quarter today."

Emma Ronsiek led Creighton with 19 points and nine rebounds. Molly Mogensen had 13 points and nine assists off the bench. Senior Tatum Rembao finished with nine points, eight assists and six rebounds.

"In the moment, you're soaking it all up," Rembao said of the ceremony for the seniors after the game, "but there's still part of me that's very mad about the game. But I'm so thankful that I have such a good group of girls to celebrate with."

Creighton was without 6-1 sophomore Morgan Maly on Sunday, which took away one player who could have guarded Morrow, who finished 16 of 26 from the field and 9 of 12 at the line. Flanery said he expects the sophomore from Crete to be back for the league tournament.

The loss dropped Creighton to 20-8 and 15-5 in Big East play. That coupled with a Villanova (21-7, 15-4) win Sunday dropped to Jays to the third seed for the Big East tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut. Creighton's opener will be at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

