Emma Ronsiek leads Creighton with 19 points, but Bluejays still fall to DePaul

Aneesah Morrow scored a season-high 41 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead DePaul to a 90-84 win over the Creighton women Sunday at Sokol Arena.

Neither team led by more than five points until DePaul scored 12 unanswered midway through the fourth quarter to take an 84-76 lead with 2:20 left.

Creighton never got closer than four after that.

Emma Ronsiek led Creighton with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Molly Mogensen had 13 points and nine assists off the bench.

Creighton (20-7) ends the regular season with a 15-5 record in the Big East. Creighton will begin play in the Big East tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Saturday.

11 a.m. Sunday

Sokol Arena

