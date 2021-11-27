Emma Ronsiek scores 25 points as Creighton women defeat Northern Iowa

Creighton sophomore Emma Ronsiek scored a season-high 25 points and senior Tatum Rembao finished two assists shy of a double-double, helping the Jays rally from a 10-point third-quarter deficit against Northern Iowa Saturday.

CU trailed 49-39 with six minutes left in the third, but it entered the fourth tied at 54-all before seizing control down the stretch.

Back-to-back layups by senior Rachael Saunders and Rembao put Creighton ahead 60-56 with eight minutes to play. Sophomore Morgan Maly stretched the lead to five points moments later with one of her three triples on the day — then a layup and a 3-pointer from Rembao made it 68-62 with 4:55 to go.

The Jays (3-2) closed out the 79-72 win from there.

Ronsiek played a major role, going 12 of 18 from the field. Her 25 points were a season-high and it was the fourth time in her career that she's eclipsed the 20-point mark. Rembao finished with 16 points and eight assists (nine points and five assists came after halftime).

Creighton held Northern Iowa (3-2) to 35.7% shooting in the second half. The Panthers had won three out of the last four in this series, including a victory over CU in last year's WNIT.