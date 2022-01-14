Emma Ronsiek scores 27 points in Creighton's win over Seton Hall

Sophomore Emma Ronsiek scored 27 points and Creighton recorded a season-high 28 assists in an 83-60 victory over Seton Hall Friday night at Sokol Arena.

The Jays (11-4, 6-1) ended the first quarter on a 16-2 run and never looked back, building a lead of as many as 31 points.

It was a resounding bounced-back result for CU, which had its five-game league winning streak snapped at No. 10 UConn Sunday.

Ronsiek helped set the tone Friday, scoring 10 points in the opening period. She ended one point shy of her career high — going 11 of 12 on 2-point field goals in the game.

Sophomore Lauren Jensen added 14 points and senior Payton Brotzki scored 12. Senior Tatum Rembao ended up matching a season high with 11 assists.

The Jays entered the game ranked ninth nationally at 19.0 assists per contest. So their ability to create offense for one another on Friday didn't come as a surprise. They shot 55.6% from the floor and finished with 48 points in the paint.

Friday marked the first game since Dec. 31 for the Pirates (6-7, 1-4), who'd been sidelined by COVID protocols.