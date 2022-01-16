Emma Ronsiek scores 30 points as Creighton defeats St. John's

Creighton sophomore Emma Ronsiek scored a career-high 30 points and senior Tatum Rembao had a double-double, leading the Jays to a tense 86-80 victory over St. John's at Sokol Arena.
CU had its hands full all afternoon trying to defend the the Red Storm's dribble penetration — the Red Storm (5-10, 1-4) held a lead for half of the game and ended up shooting 53.2% from the floor, a season high for a Creighton opponent.
But the Jays (12-4, 7-1) made the key plays when they needed them.
Ronsiek's 3-pointer tied it at 69 with seven minutes left. After a Red Storm three-point play — its fifth consecutive make to begin the fourth quarter — sophomore Morgan Maly converted a layup and nailed a triple to put her team ahead 74-72.
Maly drilled another 3-pointer on the next possession. CU made 7 of its 8 free throws down the stretch and got a shot clock-beating layup from Ronsiek to stretch the lead to 83-77 with 1:22 left.
"We were getting good looks on offense the whole (game)," Maly said. "The ball eventually started to fall, and we stuck it out."
The Jays ended up assisting on 24 of their 30 made baskets — Rembao had 12 of those dimes to go along with her 10 points. Maly's three 3-pointers all came after halftime. Sophomore Lauren Jensen added 16 points, the sixth time in the last seven games she's reached double figures.
And then there was Ronsiek.
She was coming off a season-high 27 points in Friday's win over Seton Hall, making 11 of her 12 2-point shots to dominate play on the interior. On Sunday, she showcased her outside game by nailing five 3-pointers.
"That's what's really cool about our team — there's not going to be one person that's the standout in one game," Ronsiek said. "There's going to be multiple people who are going to show out. It's just (about) making the right reads and staying together."
A loss Sunday would have been the first blemish on Creighton's NCAA tournament resume. St. John's had dropped five straight and entered play with an NET ranking of No. 149.
But CU earned the win and remained in second place in the Big East standings.
The Jays will now have one of their most challenging travel weeks of the year — they play three times in five days, in three different locations. They're at Butler on Wednesday, at Georgetown on Friday and at Villanova on Sunday.
CU's 7-1 start to league play matches its best start since 2017, when it shared the league's regular-season title.
