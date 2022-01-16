Emma Ronsiek scores 30 points as Creighton defeats St. John's

And then there was Ronsiek.

She was coming off a season-high 27 points in Friday's win over Seton Hall, making 11 of her 12 2-point shots to dominate play on the interior. On Sunday, she showcased her outside game by nailing five 3-pointers.

"That's what's really cool about our team — there's not going to be one person that's the standout in one game," Ronsiek said. "There's going to be multiple people who are going to show out. It's just (about) making the right reads and staying together."

A loss Sunday would have been the first blemish on Creighton's NCAA tournament resume. St. John's had dropped five straight and entered play with an NET ranking of No. 149.

But CU earned the win and remained in second place in the Big East standings.

The Jays will now have one of their most challenging travel weeks of the year — they play three times in five days, in three different locations. They're at Butler on Wednesday, at Georgetown on Friday and at Villanova on Sunday.