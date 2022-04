Emma Rosonke went 4 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Creighton to a 7-1 win over St. John's in their Big East series opener Friday.

Rosonke, who was named the Big East player of the week on Monday, had two singles, a two-run double in the third inning and a two-run home run in the seventh. She also scored in the fifth on a double by Sam Alm.