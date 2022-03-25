 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Emma Rosonke hits grand slam in Creighton softball's win over Providence

Emma Rosonke hit a grand slam in a six-run fourth inning as Creighton blanked Providence 10-0 in five innings in their Big East series opener Friday.

It was Rosonke's fifth home run this season. Sam Alm added three hits and drove in two runs for the Bluejays.

Kate Mullally threw a one-hitter to earn the win. She allowed just a double with one out in the fifth inning.

Creighton and Providence continue their series at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

