Mikayla Santa Cruz pitched 3⅓ innings of scoreless relief to help Creighton earn a 9-8 win over Ohio in Beaumont, Texas.

Sam Alm broke an 8-8 tie in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly.

Emma Rosonke homered and drove in three runs for the Bluejays, while Cayla Nielsen tripled and drove in two.

Creighton's second game Saturday against New Mexico wasn't completed at press time.