Enthusiasm makes up for execution in Creighton women's win over Georgetown

Creighton’s Jim Flanery got a reminder from another longtime head coach on his staff just before the Jays’ first game in 28 days tipped off inside Sokol Arena.

It’s not going to be perfect.

Program advisor Connie Yori said that to the detail-oriented Flanery — because the three whole practices leading up to Saturday’s game weren’t going to be enough for CU to shake off all of the rust that had accumulated while it spent nearly a month waiting for the all-clear to play again.

Plus, this day was about finally getting to embrace the exuberance and joy of competition.

The Jays had endured weeks of testing, quarantines, strenuous conditioning sessions and small-group workouts. They needed to have some fun.

They ended up earning a 65-57 victory over Georgetown (1-7, 1-7) in the process.

“I told them, enthusiasm’s going to carry the day,” Flanery said. “That can make up for a lot of execution mistakes.”

That was the case Saturday, especially early.