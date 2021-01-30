Enthusiasm makes up for execution in Creighton women's win over Georgetown

Creighton’s Jim Flanery got a reminder from another longtime head coach on his staff just before the Jays’ first game in 28 days tipped off inside Sokol Arena.
It’s not going to be perfect.
Program advisor Connie Yori said that to the detail-oriented Flanery — because the three whole practices leading up to Saturday’s game weren’t going to be enough for CU to shake off all of the rust that had accumulated while it spent nearly a month waiting for the all-clear to play again.
Plus, this day was about finally getting to embrace the exuberance and joy of competition.
The Jays had endured weeks of testing, quarantines, strenuous conditioning sessions and small-group workouts. They needed to have some fun.
They ended up earning a 65-57 victory over Georgetown (1-7, 1-7) in the process.
“I told them, enthusiasm’s going to carry the day,” Flanery said. “That can make up for a lot of execution mistakes.”
That was the case Saturday, especially early.
The Jays (4-6, 3-3) botched an in-bounds pass after a Georgetown made bucket. They had a five-second violation, too. They got called for traveling four times in the first half. There were multiple instances where their offense stalled and they were forced to hoist up contested jumpers just to beat the shot clock.
But they didn’t get discouraged, nor did they stop hustling.
There was Mykel Parham laying out for a loose ball rebound and tapping it to a teammate to retain possession. And freshman Molly Mogensen diving to force a steal near halfcourt. And junior Payton Brotzki beating everyone down the court for a layup in the third quarter.
“We were all just super excited to get back out on the floor together,” Brotzki said.
Brotzki, who scored a career-best 18 points, was a tone-setter early in her second-ever start, making all three of her 3-point tries in the first quarter to help the Jays overcome their early miscues.
And she had plenty of help.
Mogensen recorded a career-high seven assists. Senior Temi Carda has 13 of her 15 points after halftime, including three 3-pointers. Freshman Morgan Maly snatched a career-best nine rebounds.
Junior forward Mykel Parham made her first-career 3-pointer with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, pushing CU’s lead to 61-52 after back-to-back Georgetown buckets had threatened to flip the game’s momentum.
“We had a lot of people contribute,” Flanery said.
Creighton did look like its old self, at times.
CU assisted on 18 of its 21 makes. It ended up with a 36-3 advantage behind the 3-point line. When the Jays put together a 22-10 surge to end the first half and start the second, they committed just one turnover during that critical 15-possession span.
Those were the types of moments the players all hoped they’d get to enjoy Saturday.
“It’s definitely been a year unlike any other,” Brotzki said. “We’ve been trying to remind ourselves that we’re lucky to be in this position in the first place.”
